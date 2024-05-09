Ken Pilot joins Flex as Investor and Strategic Advisor

Ken Pilot Flex

Expanding Company Leadership and Strategic Advisory Board

MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flex is delighted to announce the appointment of Ken Pilot, a highly respected and experienced operator and thought leader in the Retail industry, to its strategic advisory board. Ken will support Flex’s’ continued growth by boosting the company profile, advising on product development, and helping to create new business opportunities.

Ken has over 30 years of retail, C-level operating experience at Gap, J.Crew, Ralph Lauren, American Eagle, and ABC Carpet&Home. Additionally, Ken is an industry thought leader hosting a weekly podcast, The Retail Pilot: Leaders & Legends, with guests that Include Pete Nordstrom, Terry Lundgren, Mindy Grossman, Steve Madden, and Mickey Drexler. He has also served as a board member to the Lenox Corp and Dormify and currently heads business development and serves as a board observer for Knot Standard. Ken is an active investor in technology that supports retail and brand growth focusing on early-stage solutions that address online, stores, marketing, and operations. His retail operating experience combined with his knowledge of technology provides strong guidance at the board level, as well as with the companies that he advises.



“The Flex Solution is truly unique and solves a very real and very meaningful pain point for retailers. Their ability to reduce payment declines by over 30% drives incremental revenues and better customer experiences. I am really looking forward to working with the team and helping them grow to the next level” – Ken Pilot.

“We are truly honored to have someone of Ken’s experience, vision, and success join the Flex team. We have made tremendous inroads over the past two years and are starting to become recognized as a unique and high value solution for retailers and payment processors alike. Being able to work with Ken, to leverage his industry insights and to have him help tell our story to a wider audience will be invaluable.” – Zeev Shoval.

About Flex

Flex is an AI-driven platform that partners with merchants and payment providers to instantly review and recover failed customer transactions at no risk to the merchant and at no cost to the consumer. The platform offers the widest coverage and least friction possible to a merchant. If Flex believes a customer will pay, they take the risk and pay the merchant – guaranteeing the transaction. The customer is subsequently charged at no additional cost. www.flexcorp.io.