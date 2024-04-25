Payments Leaders Share Value, Benefits of Regional Shows

Why Merchant Level Salespeople Should Attend Regional Shows B2B Vault: The Biz to Biz Podcast Allen's Street Smarts Column in The Green Sheet

Live Broadcast To Take Place May 7, 2024, at 3 PM EST with Payments Leaders

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B Vault a podcast series produced by Nationwide Payments Systems, and The Green Sheet, a leading payments industry publication, will host a live broadcast on May 7, 2024, with payments industry leaders and board members of four major regional payments associations. The informal roundtable will focus on opportunities for merchant level salespeople (MLSs) who attend, exhibit and participate in regional shows especially designed for professionals who sell merchant services.

Mark your calendar and use this link to join the free broadcast: https://www.linkedin.com/events/whymls-agentsshouldattendaregio7189269866980233216/theater/

Allen Kopelman, founder and CEO of Nationwide Payment Systems and host of the B2B Vault Podcast will co-host this special presentation with payments industry journalist Dale Laszig and representatives of the following associations:

Jamie Garfield, Southeast Acquirers Association: “Attending Regionals is beneficial for agents because it offers (1) direct access to numerous vendors, (2) educational opportunities to enhance skills and learn about new products, and (3) networking with agents from various regions, providing valuable insights for improving sales strategies.”

Dinah Suppes, Midwest Acquirers Association: “All agents, both new and veterans, should attend the Regionals for so many reasons. The networking opportunities are unmatched; to have access to so many industry experts, vendors and new products along with ISOs and card brands at affordable pricing is unavailable at the larger conferences.”

Amanda Beam, Western States Acquirers Association: "In my opinion, attending regional conferences is one of the best investments an organization can make for their company. There are numerous benefits of attending the regionals but narrowing down to my personal favorites, is the platform the regionals provide for accessible in-person facetime.”

Pete Philomey, Northeast Acquirers Association: “The regionals are local shows where various vendors can meet with local reps and other exhibitors and learn the latest in payment hardware and expand their base of ISOs. There’s a lot of interaction that you don't necessarily get at some of the larger shows, and at a great value.”

B2B Vault is an educational, commercial-free series focused on news, product knowledge, industry solutions, and payments industry trends. The series delves into important business issues, interviews, and subject matter experts, Kopelman said, adding, “our objective is to help MLSs grow and scale by leveraging available resources and forging new strategic relationships.”

For more information about subscribing or appearing on the B2B Vault, visit https://b2bvault.info/

About B2B Vault

B2B Vault was founded in 2020 by Allen Kopelman, a serial entrepreneur who successfully bootstrapped several businesses, including Nationwide Payment Systems inc. in 2001.

Experienced in technology, finance and negotiating deals of all types, Kopelman is keenly interested in helping other business owners grow and scale. With 20 plus years of experience in merchant services, Allen shares tips on his blog https://nationwidepaymentsystems.com/blog and through his business and consulting practice. For more details on B2BVault, visit https://b2bvault.info/ .

About Nationwide Payment Systems

Nationwide Payment Systems Inc., founded in 2001 and headquartered in South Florida, services merchants across the United States, helping businesses of all sizes and a wide variety of industries, from low to high-risk profiles. We work with several front-end processors and banks, enabling us to support a wide range of hardware, software and vertical industries. The company's consultants guide clients and partners through every facet of technology, commerce and payment processing. For more information, visit https://nationwidepaymentsystems.com/ and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About The Green Sheet

The Green Sheet has been helping companies and individuals in the payments sphere build profitable business relationships for more than 40 years. As a publication devoted to empowering and connecting payment professionals, The Green Sheet continues to provide content its readers thirst for, as well as create new ways to help people in this dynamic space find the requisite talent and resources to grow their businesses. Visit The Green Sheet and follow Allen Kopelman's Street Smarts Column in The Green Sheet's digital editions at www.greensheet.com.