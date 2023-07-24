Submit Release
Statement on Passing of Two People Following Floods

CANADA, July 24 - On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I extend my deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the two people who passed away following floods caused by the weekend storm.

Today is a terrible day for our province. I’m at a loss to understand a tragedy of this magnitude. I know Nova Scotians feel the same way.

I hope the families can take some comfort in knowing they are in the hearts and minds of all Nova Scotians as they grieve this unimaginable loss. They are not alone in their mourning.

We can always rebuild roads and bridges and repair homes. We can never bring our loved ones back. These losses will be the legacy of these floods.

I thank the heroic and tireless efforts of our first responders in their search. I saw first-hand the incredible work they are doing and how it is weighing on them.

We continue to pray for the safe return of the souls who remain missing.

