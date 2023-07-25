BTP Automation Partners with Corporate Travel Management on Hotel Sourcing Innovation
SaaS-Based, Data-Driven Automated Hotel Sourcing Platform Targets TMC PartnershipsLAQUINTA, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BTP Automation, an industry leader in SaaS, real-time data-driven hotel sourcing solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Travel Management Company (TMC) Corporate Travel Management based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
This partnership incorporates BTP's proprietary hotel sourcing platform, which delivers real-time hotel spend, sustainability performance visibility, and proactive automation for compliance and negotiations. In partnering with BTP, Corporate Travel Management (CTM) can offer their customers a robust hotel program management technology platform and gain critical TMC operational efficiencies.
"BTP Automation is a perfect strategic partner for CTM due to its dedication to leading the way in travel innovations. BTP collaborates with CTM's hotel desk to source hotels worldwide. Additionally, it handles numerous hotel bids, negotiates competitive rates and hotel amenities and perks, and conducts audits to ensure accuracy in booked hotel rates. ", said Kelly Noftsger, President, Corporate Travel Management. "Moreover, BTP provides a comprehensive range of reports, including a benchmark of negotiated rates, benefiting our clients. These services allow us to streamline our processes and show significant savings for our customers. "
"Kelly and the entire team at Corporate Travel Management have been an integral part of our journey as we designed our TMC customer strategy. We are honored to be a part of their technology offering to their customers at a time when the TMC community is looking for innovation to manage hotel sourcing and compliance.", said BTP Automation CEO Bruce Yoxsimer.
About Corporate Travel Management
CTM began operations in 1990, and our goal has always been to provide client companies with comprehensive, high-quality travel services while maximizing the value of their travel budgets.
We strive to combine first-class service with the travel industry's most progressive technologies and services. Throughout Corporate Travel Management's continuous growth, we invested wisely in the staff and technologies that enable us to deliver the services and savings you require. Our broad capabilities mean we have the bandwidth to support just about any customer needs now- and in the future.
For more information, visit https://goctm.com/
About BTP Automation
Business Travel Performance (BTP) Automation, Inc. has developed the corporate travel industry's first and only adaptive business travel management system. BTP provides continuous data-driven refinement of the negotiated hotel program that considers actual travel patterns and changing market conditions. It can automatically and dynamically renegotiate program terms and conditions throughout the hotel program life cycle. The entire system can be fully automated, eliminating the need for manual RFP generation and delivery.
For more information, visit http://www.btpautomation.com
