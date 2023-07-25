AccuKnox Forges Partnership with Touchstone Security, Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP)
AccuKnox, Inc. announced a partnership with Touchstone Security, a seasoned Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP).
— Nat Natraj, co-founder, CEO of AccuKnox.
AccuKnox® offers a comprehensive Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) solution. AccuKnox delivers Zero Trust Security for Multi-cloud, Private/Public Cloud environments. In keeping with CI/CD best practices, AccuKnox focuses on finding vulnerabilities earlier in the software development process. AccuKnox is a comprehensive solution that delivers Cloud Security, Code Scanning, Container Security, API security, Host Security, Network Security and Kubernetes orchestration security. AccuKnox is a core contributor to Kubernetes run-time security solution KubeArmor which has been adopted by CNCF and has achieved 500,000+ downloads. AccuKnox, Zero Trust Enterprise CNAPP is anchored on KubeArmor and is an integrated Cloud Native Security platform that includes:
● CSPM/KSPM (Cloud/Kubernetes Security Posture Management)
● CWPP (Cloud Workload Protection Platform)
● CIEM/KIEM (Cloud/Kubernetes Identity and Entitlement Management)
TouchstoneSecure™ is a world-class 24x7x365 proactive managed security service providing customized cybersecurity management. Touchstone’s fully-managed security service utilizes military-trained cybersecurity professionals who help clients maintain the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of customer’s data and operations. Touchstone’s team has experience working with world-class organizations including Disney, Goldman Sachs, and the NSA. Touchstone helps organizations move from a reactive cyber environment to a proactive one by implementing a lightweight yet powerful cybersecurity technology stack. TouchstoneSecure has capabilities to prevent and respond to advanced threats like ransomware attacks.
"We are very pleased to partner with Touchstone Security. The combination of their comprehensive and superior MSSP Service and our innovative CNAPP is precisely what clients need to deal with current and emerging threats in an effective and cost-efficient manner,” said Nat Natraj, co-founder, CEO of AccuKnox.
"In the current ever-changing threat landscape, one needs a very comprehensive yet flexible CNAPP solution as the basis of our MSSP offering. AccuKnox’s powerful combination of CSPM and CWPP allows organizations to deal with static and dynamic threats. Their technical and product superiority combined with their committed approach to partnership is precisely what we were looking for. We are delighted to forge this partnership with them and look forward to serving our clients,” said Rich Shinnick, CEO of Touchstone Security.
AccuKnox Zero Trust CNAPP features include:
● Agentless Cloud Security
● Integrated Static (CSPM) and Run-time Security (CWPP)
● Support for all Public Clouds (AWS, Azure, GCP, Oracle)
● Support for On-Prem / Private Clouds (OpenShift, VMWare) and Hybrid Clouds
● OpenSource, KubeArmor led, DevSecOps powered
● Automated prioritization of vulnerabilities
● Support for Modern Workloads (Kubernetes orchestrated or un-orchestrated) and Traditional Workloads (Virtual Machine, Bare Metal)
● Delivered in a Developer-Centric, Shift Left, DevSecOps model
● Integration with multiple tools, providing flexible security through SOARCAST® (Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response; Continuous Application Security Testing)
“As Cloud Deployments get increasingly intricate and complex, most organizations don't have the budgets or the capacity to hire, train, and retain the requisite team to monitor and remediate threats in an efficient 24X7 manner, which is precisely where MSSPs play a key role. A partnership like the one between AccuKnox and Touchstone Security is precisely what the industry needs,” said Ed Lee, Strategic Advisor and Consultant, Cloud Security, RiseAboveResearch, a boutique research firm.
To learn about AccuKnox
● Partners please visit https://www.accuknox.com/partners
● Products please visit https://www.accuknox.com/products
About AccuKnox
AccuKnox® provides a Zero Trust Cloud Native Application Security (CNAPP) platform. AccuKnox is the core contributor to Kubernetes Run-time security solution, KubeArmor®, a very popular CNCF (Cloud Native Computing Foundation) project which has achieved 500,000+ downloads. AccuKnox was developed in partnership with SRI (Stanford Research Institute) and is anchored on seminal inventions in the areas of Container Security, Anomaly Detection, and Data Provenance. AccuKnox can be deployed in Public and Private Cloud environments. AccuKnox is funded by leading CyberSecurity Investors like National Grid Partners, MDSV, Avanta Venture Partners, Dolby Family Ventures, DreamIT Ventures, 5G Open Innovation Lab and Seedop. www.accuknox.com
About Touchstone Security
Touchstone Security is a veteran-owned, Managed Security Services provider based in Allendale, New Jersey. Touchstone Security focuses on helping companies build world-class cybersecurity programs using the NIST Cybersecurity Framework. The Touchstone Security team serves clients in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and across the U.S. The team has extensive experience working with clients ranging from the U.S. Army and Goldman Sachs to Walt Disney. Creating a highly effective cybersecurity program has never been more critical than it is now, and the Touchstone Security experts are equipped with decades of experience and a proven track record of going above and beyond for clients.
https://touchstonesecurity.com/
