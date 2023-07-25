Inland Empire Based Nonprofit Project Boon Prepares to Support Local Families This Back-to-School Season
The organization aims to distribute hundreds of backpacks to local students and school districts as families gear up for the coming school year.
Now, more than ever, Project Boon needs your support. We urge all dedicated supporters to join us in making a difference”RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Project Boon is thrilled to announce the upcoming Back-to-School backpack event on Saturday, July 29th, at the Bloomington Community Health Center, as well as the exciting kick-off of their very first 210 Corridor Backpack Drive and Distribution. As the summer season reaches its peak, Project Boon is eager to extend a helping hand to underserved families in our region during this critical time.
— Ana Karina Suchánek, Co- Founder of Project Boon
The organization is dedicated to hosting holiday-based events that provide valuable resources while also creating large-scale volunteer opportunities. But their ultimate goal is to address the pressing issue of food insecurity that affects countless individuals and families in our region.
During the summer months, when school is out, underserved families face added stress as their school-age children no longer receive free or reduced meals. This event holds immense significance, particularly as the organization focuses their efforts on areas with a higher number of Title 1 schools.
Understanding the challenges these families face, Project Boon strives to make a positive impact by addressing both their educational and nutritional needs. A key aspect of Project Boon's Back-to-School Backpack Event is the provision of two weeks' worth of groceries to every family in attendance. This essential support helps combat the increased food insecurity that arises during the summer. By ensuring families have access to nutritious meals, Project Boon aims to alleviate some of the burdens they face and create a healthier environment for children to thrive in.
"Now, more than ever, Project Boon needs your support. We urge all dedicated supporters to join us in making a difference". Remarks Ana Karina Suchanek, co-founder of Project Boon. She goes on to detail how community members can support their mission:
"Volunteer: Be part of Project Boon's incredible team and lend your time and skills during the event. Your assistance will directly impact the lives of those in need. Spread the word: Share Project Boon's mission and the details of our Back-to-School Event with friends, family, and colleagues. Every voice matters in raising awareness and garnering support", explains Karina. "Businesses can also make a tax-deductible donation: Project Boon relies on the generosity of individuals and local businesses to sustain our efforts. Consider making a donation on our website, knowing that your contribution will make a tangible difference in the lives of those facing food insecurity."
Project Boon knows the power of community and believes that together they can uplift underserved families and create a community where everyone has access to the resources they need to thrive.
For more information about how to get involved with Project Boon, please visit their website at www.projectboon.org.
Ellyse Martinez
Project Boon
+1 909-395-3615
