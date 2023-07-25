Submit Release
Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken Dials Up the Heat with New “Nashville Hot” Limited Time Mac and Cheese Bowl

Puts a craveable kick to a classic dish

SHALIMAR, FL, USA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Beginning Monday, July 31, Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken locations nationwide will offer a brand new Nashville Hot Macaroni and Cheese Bowl. The Nashville Hot Macaroni and Cheese Bowl extends Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken Nashville Hot flavor line, which launched with a smash hit - the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich. The Nashville Hot Macaroni and Cheese Bowl is only available for a limited time at participating locations, so comfort food seekers should grab theirs before this “hot” trend is gone.

“The Lee’s Nashville Hot chicken sandwich quickly became a fan-favorite as guests told us, ‘give us more’; so that’s just what we did,” said Ryan Weaver, Chief Executive Officer for Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken.

This new bold and bright item features hand-breaded, premium chicken breast strips tossed in chili pepper that bring just the right amount of heat, plus savory spices of the Nashville Hot flavor that are all topped on creamy macaroni and cheese. The new Macaroni and Cheese Bowl combines the runaway hit of the Nashville Hot flavor profile launched several months ago with the classic, craveable taste of warm Macaroni and Cheese for a “best of both worlds” taste explosion.

“Flavor trends point to more heat, flavor, and variety within core menu favorites. Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken embraces this flavor exploration, and we are excited to bring the trending Nashville hot flavor to our local communities,” said Dan Sokolik, Vice President of Marketing for Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken. “Guests will see more menu innovation from our kitchens in the months ahead.”

Guests can use the Lee’s app or order online, drive through, or dine in at participating locations.

About Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken

For more than 55 years, Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken, a casual dining franchise founded in Lima, Ohio, has specialized in fresh, never frozen chicken. Today, there are more than 130 Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken locations in 12 U.S. states and in Canada, most are individually owned and operated. For additional information, please visit LeesFamousRecipe.com.

