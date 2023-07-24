Rutland Barracks / Double Fatal Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B4004463
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel St.Clair
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On July 24, at approximately 1019 hours
STREET: US Route 4
TOWN: Mendon
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Woodward Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Warm, clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry pavement
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: John Panoushek
AGE: 79
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Woodstock, VT
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: N/A
PASSENGER: Jean Panoushek
AGE: 74
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Woodstock, VT
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: RAV 4
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Beverly Adams
AGE: 73
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stockbridge, VT
INJURIES: Critical
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth-Hitchcock, NH
PASSENGER: Thomas Allen
AGE: 76
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stockbridge, VT
INJURIES: Critical
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth-Hitchcock, NH
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Sienna
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On July 24, 2023, at approximately 1019 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks, responded to a two-vehicle, head-on crash on US RT 4, near Woodward Rd, in the Town of Mendon.
Upon arrival, both occupants of Vehicle #1 were pronounced deceased by members of Regional Ambulance Service. Two occupants of Vehicle #2 were extricated from the vehicle with life-threatening injuries.
Preliminary investigation revealed Vehicle #1, was traveling westbound on US RT 4 when the operator crossed the center line striking Vehicle #2 head-on. The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation by members of the Vermont State Police – Crash Reconstruction Team. If anyone has information or witnessed the crash, please contact Trooper Daniel St. Clair at the Rutland Barracks, (802-773-9101).
Troopers were assisted on the scene by Killington Police Department, Rutland City Fire Department, and Regional Ambulance Service.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A