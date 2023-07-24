Rutland Barracks / Double Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B4004463

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel St.Clair

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: On July 24, at approximately 1019 hours

STREET: US Route 4

TOWN: Mendon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Woodward Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Warm, clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry pavement

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: John Panoushek

AGE: 79

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Woodstock, VT

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

PASSENGER: Jean Panoushek

AGE: 74

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Woodstock, VT

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: RAV 4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Beverly Adams

AGE: 73

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stockbridge, VT

INJURIES: Critical

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth-Hitchcock, NH

PASSENGER: Thomas Allen

AGE: 76

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stockbridge, VT

INJURIES: Critical

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth-Hitchcock, NH

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Sienna

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On July 24, 2023, at approximately 1019 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks, responded to a two-vehicle, head-on crash on US RT 4, near Woodward Rd, in the Town of Mendon.

Upon arrival, both occupants of Vehicle #1 were pronounced deceased by members of Regional Ambulance Service. Two occupants of Vehicle #2 were extricated from the vehicle with life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed Vehicle #1, was traveling westbound on US RT 4 when the operator crossed the center line striking Vehicle #2 head-on. The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation by members of the Vermont State Police – Crash Reconstruction Team. If anyone has information or witnessed the crash, please contact Trooper Daniel St. Clair at the Rutland Barracks, (802-773-9101).

Troopers were assisted on the scene by Killington Police Department, Rutland City Fire Department, and Regional Ambulance Service.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A