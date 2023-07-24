Mitch Gould of NPI: Major Bank Credits 'Bidenomics' For Positive U.S. Economic-Growth Outlook
EINPresswire.com/ -- The impact of President Joe Biden’s economic policies, popularly referred to as 'Bidenomics,' is making waves in the U.S. economy, and at least one major investment bank has taken note. Morgan Stanley, a leading financial institution, recently attributed the surge in economic growth to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law in 2021. The legislation has spurred significant investments in large-scale infrastructure projects and manufacturing construction, leading to a positive economic outlook.
According to Ellen Zentner, Chief U.S. Economist for Morgan Stanley, the effects of the infrastructure spending have been instrumental in driving a notable boom in domestic infrastructure development. The bank now projects a remarkable 1.9% economic expansion in the first half of this year, which is nearly four times higher than its previous 0.5% forecast for growth in gross domestic product during the same period. The legislation marked a significant legislative triumph for President Biden, who assumed office with a slim majority in Congress in November 2020.
With Morgan Stanley analysts more than doubling their original estimate for GDP growth in the fourth quarter to 1.3% from 0.6%, and nudging up their forecast for GDP in 2024 to 1.4%, the White House has embraced the theme of U.S. bricks-and-mortar economic growth, championing it under the banner of “Bidenomics.”
