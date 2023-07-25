Morae Leans into Strategic Consulting and Technology Enablement for Corporate Legal and Compliance
Expands Market Leading Expertise in Strategy, Business Process and Technology with Addition of Industry Veterans Robin Snasdell and Murtuza Vohra
Morae is well-positioned for growth and has the wind in its sails, a real credit to the company’s vision, leadership and their brilliant, passionate global team.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Morae Global Corporation (“Morae”), the global leader in digital and business solutions for a constantly changing legal industry, today announced a key new initiative to strengthen its strategic consulting and spend management solutions for corporate legal and compliance departments. The move builds upon Morae’s strong pedigree in consulting to offer market leading expertise for organizations looking to optimize their legal service delivery model.
— Robin Snasdell
The initiative includes the expansion of Morae’s Strategic Consulting group - creating a combined global team with many decades of experience in the legal and compliance fields. The team routinely works with General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officers to understand their needs and develop transformative solutions which unlock optimal value and service delivery effectiveness across in-house and external legal and compliance functions. This includes innovative resourcing strategies and tapping into the unparalleled depth of Morae’s technology partnerships to bring together best-in-class and cutting-edge technologies for digitization, cloud migration, matter and contract management, workflow automation, collaborative working, and generative AI.
“Today’s fast changing risk, regulatory and legal landscape coupled with global financial uncertainty presents a considerable challenge for legal and compliance functions, which remain under intense pressure to provide measurable value to the business,” said Shahzad Bashir, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Morae. “Consulting on innovative solutions has been a bedrock of our business for years and over hundreds of clients. Morae is playing to our strength by ramping up our capabilities to provide clients with the best strategic consulting experience they will find anywhere in the world.”
Bashir added, “On behalf of our leadership team, I am thrilled to also welcome Robin and Murtuza to help lead this important initiative and provide top tier consulting and solutions to our clients. Both of them are widely respected by their peers as two of the brightest innovators and solution providers in the industry today.”
Snasdell takes on a senior co-leadership role alongside Morae’s Jim Ewing for the Strategy Consulting team. Snasdell will be responsible for leading Morae’s Legal Technology Consulting, including Enterprise Legal Management, and will leverage his law department experience to further strengthen the Strategy Consulting team. Ewing will continue in his current role leading Morae’s compliance and strategic advisory business, which has grown and thrived significantly under his leadership over the last several years. Vohra bolsters Morae’s technology implementation experience with his strong background in law department technology platforms and consulting. Vohra will also be working with Snasdell and Ewing on amplifying Morae’s best-in-class technology delivery capabilities.
“Morae is well-positioned for growth and has the wind in its sails, a real credit to the company’s vision, leadership and their brilliant, passionate global team,” said Snasdell. “I am excited and honored to join and look forward to working closely with senior leadership and my other colleagues around the world, as we create and build unique and innovative solutions together with our clients.”
Vohra added, “I have long admired Morae’s strong client focus and reputation for technology expertise. It’s great to be here and to be working with such a talented team assisting legal departments in building their technology stack with innovative technology solutions they need for their most pressing and complex challenges.”
Snasdell joins Morae as Senior Managing Director with a focus on strategy and technology enabled solutions for law departments and law firms. He brings over 25 years of experience providing impactful strategy and technology consulting to law departments of global companies, law firms and government agencies. He is an accomplished professional offering a unique combination of leadership, sales, team building, solution design, process improvement, and legal and technology experience. He has extensive experience interacting with Fortune 100 General Counsels and other Legal Leaders on procurement strategies, legal service delivery models, operational improvement, cost reduction, organizational design, change management and technology innovation.
Vohra joins Morae as Managing Director and brings over 23 years of experience collaborating with corporate legal departments on innovative business solutions focused on driving greater operational efficiency and cost savings, including the selection and implementation of technology for process automation. He applies his strong background in technology, project management and software engineering to work with the offices of the General Counsel, CIO and COO on the creation and execution of creative technology blueprints to change how legal work is done, including for matter management, electronic billing, intellectual property management, contract management and legal hold.
Learn more about Morae, our approach and solutions at moraeglobal.com and follow us on LinkedIn for the latest in thought leadership.
About Morae Global Corporation
Morae Global Corporation is trusted around the world for the delivery of digital and business solutions for a constantly changing legal industry. Founded in 2015, Morae has earned wide respect for the expertise and experience of our legal consulting, technology, and operations professionals, many of whom have in-house legal, law firm, or other relevant industry experience. We strive to make a difference every day for our law firm and legal department clients by collaborating closely with them to develop strategy, implement meaningful change, and achieve the business objectives they care about most. This includes offering clients the right people and technology they need to efficiently meet their contracts, discovery, information, and resourcing goals.
Eric Feistel
Morae Global Corporation
+1 713-244-6094
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube