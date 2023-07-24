Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, July 24, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of July 24 will include the following: 

Sunday, July 23 to Tuesday, July 25: Gov. McMaster will attend the Republican Governors Association’s Executive Roundtable Quarterly meeting, Aspen, CO.

Thursday, July 27 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will hold a ceremonial bill signing for S. 96, Boating Safety and Education Program, Columbia Sailing Club, 292 Shuler Road, Columbia, S.C. 
Note: Lt. Gov. Evette will be in attendance.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: July 18, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for July 18, 2023, included:

Tuesday, July 18

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended a press conference to announce the debut of the Connex South Carolina supply chain platform, BOMAG Americas, Inc, 125 Blue Granite Parkway, Ridgeway, S.C.

2:00 PM: Economic development call.

Wednesday, July 19

11:15 AM: Economic development meeting.

12:15 PM: Policy meeting.

1:30 PM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in the Governor’s Awards for Excellence in Science Ceremony, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:30 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

3:45 PM: Meeting with a fellow constitutional officer.

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.

4:30 PM: Policy meeting.

5:15 PM: Policy meeting.

6:45 PM: Gov. McMaster was the keynote speaker at the Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet, 300 Park Street Winnsboro, S.C.

Thursday, July 20

11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the funeral service for Mrs. Kay Floyd, Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center, 201 N. Dargan Street, Florence, S.C.

Sunday, July 23

2:00 PM: Meeting with a fellow governor.

Gov. McMaster attended the Republican Governors Association's Executive Roundtable Quarterly meeting, Aspen, CO.

6:00 PM (MST): Republican Governors Association event.

