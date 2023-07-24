FW: Restricted travel

TRAFFIC IN MENDON US 4 NEAR WOODWARD IS BACK OPEN TO TWO LANES.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

[ Rutland ] Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 4 / Woodward Road in Mendon is EXPERIENCING DELAYS due to a MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH].

This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE . Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

