MessageSolution Celebrates 19th Anniversary of Delivering Efficient Enterprise Compliance eDiscovery Archiving Solutions
MessageSolution Technologies, an industry technology leader in enterprise compliance archiving and eDiscovery, launches its newest cloud service on award-winning platform for Office 365 global admins and celebrates company’s 19th anniversary. The new Mess
MessageSolution is the industry technology leader in delivering enterprise-class compliance archiving, eDiscovery, and content security solutions
Launching Open Archive for Office 365, MessageSolution provides low latency & fast-search with an open architecture archiving storage solution
MessageSolution Open Archive for O365 archiving supports mixed storage environments and consolidates email repositories for faster review of subject requests on email and file. MessageSolution enables global enterprise customers to classify, report, and delete privacy data upon request to meet compliance requirements of GDPR and CCPA, etc.
"MessageSolution Open Archive’s architecture design is cost-effective and saves up to over 60% for companies’ Office annual renewals. We effectively offload large volumes of email and file data from Azure Cloud Network with a seamless user Outlook and Windows Explore access”, says Josh Liang, Vice President and Board of Directors of MessageSolution, Inc. “MessageSolution Open Archive’s workflow is both intuitive and administrator/user friendly. With industry-leading scalability, our global customers and partners regard MessageSolution Technologies as the most economical, yet the best-in-class solution for both SMEs and international enterprises. Our platform can be both on-premise in companies’ data centers, or hosted by MessageSolution Cloud." States Josh Liang.
For companies that are subscribing to Office365 but with applications and features that are not being used or low-usage apps in E3 and E5 enterprise plans, MessageSolution can be the answer for companies to repurpose their plans to the lower-cost subscriptions. Microsoft only allows admins to switch up plans, but not flexibly switch down to a lower-cost plan. MessageSolution provides the flexibility and convenience for companies to mix and match Exchange Online email plans to meet their Office 365 subscription needs.
With MessageSolution Open Archive for Office 365, companies are also able to offload large amounts of data to MessageSolution Platform to prevent a surprisingly large renewal invoice from Microsoft for upgrading the email plans as well as for the potential additional storage charges, along with companies’ data volume growing in Microsoft Azure Storage. MessageSolution Platform provides the scalable data repository for admin to switch email plans in Exchange Online (e.g. switch from E5 to E1 Plan), with end users being able to access historical email data as usual from their Outlook account and data retrieved from their legacy E5 mailbox. MessageSolution offloads the E5 data into the MessageSolution Platform and flexibly restores it into the new E1 mailbox through Outlook.
For more information on MessageSolution Platform, visit www.MessageSolution.com and social media platform at https://www.twitter.com/GlobalArchiving/, or contact MessageSolution directly at +001 925-833-8000.
About MessageSolution Technologies, Inc.
MessageSolution, Inc. is the industry technology leader in delivering enterprise-class compliance archiving, eDiscovery, and content security solutions. With award-winning software platforms for organizations’ email, file systems and SharePoint documents, MessageSolution provides advanced policy-based compliance retention, legal eDiscovery and data security to enforce regulatory requirements, security and high data accessibility. Available on cloud, enterprise on-premise, and service provider hosted platforms, MessageSolution platforms are intuitive and administrator user-friendly. With industry-leading scalability, MessageSolution implements the best-in-class solutions for both SMEs and global enterprises. Founded in 2004, MessageSolution is headquartered in Silicon Valley California, with development centers in China and operates in North America, Europe and China, along with distribution channels established in North America, Europe, Australia, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Region with products deployed for global enterprise customers in over 50 countries.
Josh Liang
MessageSolution, Inc.
+1 925-833-8000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn