Homicide: 1400 Block of Girard Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in the 1400 block of Girard Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 9:53 pm, Third District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim at the listed location. Shortly after, a second shooting victim was located in the1400 block of Fairmont Street, Northwest. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victims remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

 

Decedent #1 has been identified as 29-year-old Luke Whitaker, of Northwest, DC.

 

Decedent #2 has been identified as 19-year-old Zion Hollingsworth-Hayes, of Silver Spring, MD

 

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia, bringing the total possible reward amount in this case up to $50,000. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

 

Homicide: 1400 Block of Girard Street, Northwest

