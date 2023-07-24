The Washington State Department of Commerce hereafter called “COMMERCE,” is initiating this Request for Qualifications and Quotes (RFQQ) to solicit proposals from those interested in participating in a project to develop and deliver comprehensive training in Trauma Informed Services to Housing Division grantees and service providers.
Responses are due September 15, 2023, 5:00 PM PST.
RFQQ – Trauma Informed Services Trainer for the Commerce Housing Division
