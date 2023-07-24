Rachel Holiday Named Options For All's First-Ever Business Developer Manager
Rachel Holiday: A Trailblazer in Disability Rights and Inclusive EmploymentSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Options For All, a leading organization dedicated to empowering adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), is thrilled to announce Rachel Holiday as its first-ever Business Developer Manager. Rachel's exceptional leadership, advocacy, and commitment to promoting inclusive employment practices and organizational diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) have made her a true champion in the disability rights community.
Rachel Holiday is a visionary leader who has made significant strides in advancing the rights and opportunities of adults with IDD in San Diego. Her unwavering dedication to advocating for inclusive employment services, gainful employment, and improvements in DE&I within organizations has garnered recognition and respect from the disability rights community.
As a key figure in Options For All's team, Rachel has played a pivotal role in developing innovative employment services that prioritize the unique needs of individuals with IDD. Her passion for inclusive hiring practices has not only helped numerous individuals secure meaningful employment, but it has also encouraged San Diego businesses to embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion in their workforce.
Rachel has achieved multiple professional milestones in the last 12 months. She helped 40 adults with IDD gain employment in San Diego and a further 80 throughout the state. Rachel created a comprehensive Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion training program that was adopted by several organizations in San Diego, including The San Diego Zoo and Legoland. She also developed a process for individuals with disabilities to secure employment with Cox Yurview in various fields. Rachel spearheaded Options For All's collaboration with Chevron's Neurodiverse Program throughout the state, resulting in the successful hiring of 7 adults with disabilities in San Diego through a 12-week internship program. Rachel has also established partnerships between Options For All and Bonafide, as well as the San Diego Royals, to provide employment opportunities for adults with IDD.
Rachel's community involvement and philanthropic contributions further demonstrate her dedication to making a positive impact. She is part of the Higher Minds Committee, which organizes hiring events and job fairs for individuals with disabilities in San Diego. Additionally, Rachel is a board member of SANDAG, where she advocates for public transportation needs for individuals with IDD. Her commitment to empowering youth extends to volunteering with San Diego Junior Achievement to educate them about employment opportunities and financial literacy.
Brian Zotti, CEO of Options For All, praised Rachel's exceptional contributions, stating, "Rachel Holiday is a visionary leader who has made significant strides in advancing the rights and opportunities of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) in California. Her commitment to advocating for inclusive employment services, gainful employment, and improvements in organizational diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) has made her a champion in the disability rights community."
Rachel Holiday has been an integral part of Options For All for the past 7 years, and her dedication to empowering individuals with IDD has brought about transformative changes in the San Diego community. Her work is an inspiration to others, and her vision for a more inclusive future is one that we should all strive to achieve.
