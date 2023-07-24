From CTO to President: Travis Hooper Embarks on New Presidential Leadership Role at MTI
MTI elevates Travis Hooper from CTO to President of Loss Prevention and Tablet Solutions, reinforcing their dedication to innovation and growthHILLSBORO, OR, USA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MTI (Mobile Technologies, Inc.), the leading solutions innovator in global retail security, smart locks and customer support services, announced the promotion of Travis Hooper to the role of President of Asset Protection and Tablet Solutions. In his new role, Travis will lead the organization’s growth efforts, provide focused security solutions and bring commitment to the highest level of service for their customers.
Travis Hooper has been an invaluable asset to MTI since joining the team nine years ago. Serving as Chief Technology Officer he has played a pivotal role in spearheading groundbreaking initiatives such as MTI’s new retail merchandising security catalog and the most recent launch of MTI’s smart lock business.
As a strategic and results-oriented leader with a passion for providing compelling customer experiences, Travis brings 25+ years of sales, business development, product management, supply chain and IT experience to his new role. Prior to MTI, Travis was a Vice President at Fender Musical Instruments with various roles in Supply Chain, Business Development and Direct to Consumer. Before Fender, Travis spent eight years at Accenture leading large business transformation initiatives across multiple business sectors.
“I’m excited about this new role” says Travis. “Retail leaders are under significant pressure with increased theft and labor shortages, and we are uniquely positioned to help our customers combat shrink while driving labor efficiencies with our new security solutions. I look forward to making an impact across our global customer base.”
As President of Asset Protection and Tablet Solutions, Travis leads MTI's focus on delivering cutting-edge asset protection, managed access products and solutions for retail, as well as mobile and tablet security. His proven track record and strategic mindset make him the perfect fit for this crucial role.
"We are thrilled to announce Travis Hooper's promotion to President of Asset Protection and Tablet Solutions," said Allen Auchenpaugh, CEO of MTI. "Travis's visionary leadership, unparalleled expertise, and unshakable commitment to excellence make him the ideal choice to lead our efforts in these critical areas. We are confident that his passion for innovation and strategic thinking will further propel our company's success and provide immense value to our clients."
About MTI: MTI is an asset protection-focused company dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that transform the way businesses operate. With a steadfast commitment to excellence, we strive to empower our clients and drive industry-wide progress through cutting-edge technology and visionary leadership.
