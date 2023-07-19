MTI Celebrates the Promotion and Additions of Dynamic Women to Leadership Roles
MTI celebrates promotions and hirings of Carley Webster, VP of Sales; Christina Connor, GM of 24/7 Service; Amanda Sandling, Director of Project Performance.HILLSBORO, OR, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MTI, a leading provider of innovative solutions in the loss prevention, retail security, and merchandising industry, is delighted to announce the recent promotions and hirings of three exceptional women who will play key roles in driving the company's growth and success.
Carley Webster, a seasoned professional with over 11 years of industry experience, has been promoted to the position of Vice President of Sales and Global Services. Throughout her diverse career, Carley has excelled in various roles, including project manager, contact center manager, senior account manager, and director of sales. Her multifaceted background in business and client management has honed her skills and prepared her for this elevated leadership role.
“Stepping into my role as VP of Sales and Global Services has given me a new sense of excitement and empowerment!” Carley says. “I’m honored to have the opportunity to continue building meaningful relationships with our clients and witnessing their success stories.”
Joining MTI as the General Manager of the 24/7 Global Service Center is Christina Connor. With a background in Aviation Business and Operations Management across domestic European airports, Christina brings a wealth of experience to her role. Having successfully managed end to end airline operations affecting passenger experience, from baggage handling to aircraft cleaning, catering and refueling, she is expert in what high quality, reliable on-time delivery means. Christina's passion lies in developing and empowering individuals, recognizing that people are a company's most valuable asset. Her commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a culture of execution excellence aligns perfectly with MTI's values and commitment to sustainable growth.
"I am honored and thrilled to join such an exceptionally talented team at MTI. The level of motivation and enthusiasm among my colleagues is truly inspiring, and I am already experiencing new heights of job satisfaction. Each day brings exciting challenges and opportunities, making every moment at MTI uniquely rewarding." Says Christina.
Coming to our team with over 20 years of experience in retail is MTI’s new Director of Project Performance, Amanda Sandling. Her last 14 years within retail have been focused on the home improvement industry. She spent 10 years with Home Depot’s MET program focusing on project planning, execution and general service. Over the last 5 years, her focus has been on retail display design and development for the Home Depot. Her abundance of experience will bring great knowledge and leadership to MTI’s Field Service offerings.
"I am really excited to join the MTI team and get back to my service team roots," said Amanda Sandling. "I look forward to meeting everyone and hitting the ground running."
"We are thrilled incredibly proud to announce the promotions of Carley Webster and the recent hirings of Christina Connor and Amanda Sandling," said Allen Auchenpaugh CEO of MTI. "Their demonstrated track record of success and dedication to excellence reflect and reinforce our company's values and vision. These dynamic and diverse leaders bring fresh perspectives and invaluable experience to their respective roles, and we are confident that they will contribute significantly to MTI's continued success."
MTI celebrates Carley, Christina, and Amanda and looks forward to the pivotal role they will play in driving the company to new heights.
