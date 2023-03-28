MTI Names Mary Jesse Chairman of the Board and Allen Auchenpaugh promoted to CEO

Company expands executive team to reflect leadership position in retail security
and global services
HILLSBORO, OR, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HILLSBORO, OR, March 28, 2023 -- MTI (Mobile Technologies, Inc.), the leading solutions innovator in global retail security, smart locks and customer support services, today announced current CEO Mary Jesse will assume the role of Chairman of the Board and Allen Auchenpaugh will become the company’s new CEO. Auchenpaugh was previously the Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Services.
Auchenpaugh joined MTI in June 2022 to transform the company’s services portfolio throughout new and existing channels domestically and internationally. Over the past ten months, he has expanded the MTI customer base with additional global brands, redefined the Global Service Center in Drogheda, Ireland and extended service coverage across Canada.
“In the last nine months, MTI's third-party labor offering has been overhauled to bring a fresh approach to meeting the customer's needs. Retailers and brands have responded enthusiastically to our re-tooled offering and transparent pricing model, including the accelerated introduction of MTI's new Managed Access and Smart Locks products," said Allen Auchenpaugh, CEO, MTI.
Prior to joining MTI, Auchenpaugh amassed more than 35 years of retail, brand, and manufacturing experience holding leadership positions for companies such as Samsung Electronics America, Apple, Beats Electronics, Lynx Innovation, and Best Buy. With a sharp perspective on the shifting dynamics of consumer behavior and its impacts across retail, manufacturing, finance and supply chain, Auchenpaugh provides the insight and experience to ensure MTI is continually delivering innovative solutions to meet its global customers’ changing needs.
Ms. Jesse, who served on the board previously will now assume the role of Chairman of the Board. Since joining MTI, Ms. Jesse navigated the company's operation through the pandemic and oversaw the expansion of the managed access and smart locks business. Jesse has an extensive technology background and has served in multiple executive and board roles.
About MTI
MTI is a technology innovator and solutions provider with expertise in asset protection, smart locks, tablet solutions, and global services. We serve the world’s largest brands across the globe. Our unique design and production capabilities help ensure success for our customers across retail, healthcare, hospitality, and manufacturing.
Headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon, MTI has offices in North America, Hong Kong, and Ireland. We are ISO-27001 certified and bring over 45 years of experience helping customers meet their complex business needs.
Contact
Pam Miller
MTI (Mobile Technologies)
+1 425-864-6485
email us here