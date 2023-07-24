FORMER STAR OF "GUIDING LIGHT" & "ONE LIFE TO LIVE," SONIA SATRA, ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF FIRST BOOK

LIFESTYLE EXPERT TO RELEASE DEBUT BOOK "WHAT IF IT WERE EASY: Using Movement & Mindset to Create Success in Life, Love, and Business," on OCTOBER 17, 2023

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mind-body expert and former star of "Guiding Light" and "One Life to Live" Sonia Satra will release her debut book, "WHAT IF IT WERE EASY: Using Movement & Mindset to Create Success in Life, Love, and Business," on October 17, 2023.

The book breaks down her award-winning approach, the Mindset Reset, with easy-to-follow steps for setting and reaching personal attainable goals. It illustrates how Satra's revolutionary Moticise™ program combines cardio exercise with mindset tools like visualization, goal setting, and affirmation.

"Given my expertise in this transformative method of movement and exercise, Moticise™ stands as the most powerful approach to creating genuine, enduring changes in your life," explains Sonia Satra. "It helps you move from daydreaming to achieving.”

Each chapter of “WHAT IF IT WERE EASY," examines a new step along the process of building up strengths and eliminating barriers. Satra draws from her experiences as a life coach, actress, and entrepreneur as she shares how mindset tools and physical movement can lead to greater motivation and progress. Her approach equips readers with the necessary tools to break free from moments of feeling 'stuck' and empowers them to listen to their heart, leading them to discover a life they truly love.

The book is published by Morgan James Publishing, and Morgan James titles are distributed by Publishers Group West (PGW) and available wherever books are sold including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.



About Sonia Satra

Sonia Satra is a former Soap Opera Star, Award-Winning Mind-Body Coach, and Motivational Speaker. Her mission in life is to help people find their core purpose, overcome fear, and make their dreams a reality. Since 2005, Satra has become an expert on the mind-body connection.

She founded her award-winning wellness company, Moticise™, which gives clients the tools to set their life in motion. Certified as a life coach, holistic health coach, hypnotist, and Neurolinguistic Programming (NLP) Practitioner, Satra has presented at UPenn's School of Positive Psychology, Aquinas College, Cisco, the Entrepreneurs' Organization Global Conference, the Grace Institute, and dozens of other high-profile companies.

She has been featured in the Huffington Post, Reader's Digest, The Examiner, Women Fitness, Celeb Dirty Laundry, and on national TV shows, including Fox and CBS. She has guest-starred in leading Emmy-nominated series, including History's "The Men Who Built America" and Amazon's "American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story." Satra has traveled the world, helping people harness the incredible power of their bodies and minds to reach their goals.

About Morgan James Publishing

Morgan James Publishing was founded in 2003 by David L. Hancock, a mortgage banker at the time, who had been less than thrilled with the conventional book publishing process—yet pleasantly surprised by the immense power of publishing a book. Created by an Entrepreneurial Author for Entrepreneurial Authors, Morgan James became the first hybrid publisher to blend the strength, credibility, and distribution of traditional publishing with the flexibility, author involvement, and time to market of self-publishing.

