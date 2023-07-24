Flint Monarchs win Regular Season Championship, defeats St. Louis Surge 92 – 71
Monarchs finish GWBA Regular Season undefeated at 8 - 0.
We are ready to defend our title and repeat as champions of the GWBA”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Flint Monarchs women’s professional basketball team increased their league winning streak to eight games with a 92 - 71 victory over the St. Louis Surge and to finish as the outright Regular Season Champions of the Global Women’s Basketball Association (GWBA).
— Drey Wynn
“I am so proud of this great team and outstanding group of players, it’s a blessing to coach such an amazing group of women,” said Drey Wynn, Head Coach and General Manager.
Former Texas A&M University standout Khaalia Hillsman posted 14 points and 12 rebounds, former University of Kansas standout Asia Boyd scored 13 points, former University of Southern California star Aliyah Mazyck tossed in 12 points and Rachel Hollivay recorded 10 points and nine rebounds.
“We have closed the regular season and will look to the playoffs where we will defend our title in the first round against the Kansas City Crossover,” said Wynn.
Former Louisiana State University standout and 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Champion LaDazhia Williams posted 20 points and five rebounds to lead the Surge.
Box Score
Game notes from Sunday: The Monarchs held the biggest lead at 24 points, had 43 points from the bench/reserve players, had 24 assists, forced 13 turnovers, scored 15 points off those turnovers and outrebounded the Surge by 10 rebounds.
Team notes for Sunday: The Flint Monarchs (8-0, 12-0) and the Surge (2-4), are both members of the Global Women’s Basketball Association (GWBA).
Flint will square off against the Kansas City Crossover in the first round of the GWBA playoffs on Saturday August 5 at 2:00 p.m. CST.
For more information about the Monarchs, visit www.flintmonarchs.com or call 989-545-0569.
ABOUT THE FLINT MONARCHS
The Flint Monarchs are an international women's professional basketball team that was founded January 14, 2011, in Flint, MI and one of four original franchises in the Global Women’s Basketball Association (GWBA). The GWBA is a women’s professional basketball league headquartered in Chicago, IL. The Monarchs have won six national championships: two in the Women's American Basketball Association (WABA) (2014 & 2015) and four in the GWBA (2016, 2017, 2018, & 2022). The Monarchs also won its first international championship at the FIBA United Cup tournament in Santiago, Dominican Republic (2022). The Flint Monarchs are dedicated to ensuring each home game has a championship level entertainment experience while showcasing the best female athletes from around the country on the court.
Drey Wynn
Flint Monarchs
+1 989-545-0569
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube