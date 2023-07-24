Venture X Opens Flagship California Location in San Diego
Celebrates grand opening on July 26SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Venture X®, a premium membership-based workspace community, is expanding to the California market and opening its first location in San Diego. The Venture X San Diego - Scripps Ranch is a more than 18,000 square-foot co-working space located at 10089 Willow Creek Rd., Suite 200, San Diego, CA 92131. A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Wednesday, July 26, 2023, from 3-6 p.m., featuring facility tours, networking, free headshots, catering, and an open bar.
On July 26, registered guests may enjoy a Free Working Day at the new Venture X and experience the modern workspace for themselves. Interested individuals must reserve in advance for the offer here.
“I am honored to be part of Venture X and to introduce the concept to the greater San Diego area. I am also proud to help make history for the brand by opening the flagship California location,” said John Lee, Franchise Owner of Venture X San Diego - Scripps Ranch. "San Diego has an abundance of talent in several key industries, including defense and biotech, but also has a growing tech presence and a vast network of business owners. The community of Scripps Ranch is a microcosm of this, with several industries present and a community that is incredibly tight-knit and diverse. I saw the need for co-working spaces in the inland I-15 corridor and think that Scripps Ranch is an ideal fit for a space like ours."
Venture X San Diego - Scripps Ranch provides the lease and space flexibility, IT security, and amenities that the professional greater San Diego workforce needs to succeed. The location is located in a three-story building, occupying the second floor with premium office space. With 91 office options, the co-working space can accommodate teams of varying sizes. Whether you are a one-person team or a growing business with an established employee base, Venture X has the perfect solution.
The San Diego location also boasts four terraces, one of which is part of a team office that can accommodate up to 15 members. From dedicated desk space to shared desks, the location has it all. The San Diego site also features super-premium coffee machines, printing areas, conference rooms, private phone booths, access to a newly renovated gym, and a 2,000-square-foot event space.
Venture X San Diego - Scripps Ranch is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with 24-hour access for specific memberships.
Before joining Venture X, franchise owner John Lee spent 21 years in finance, working for major investment banks and investment funds. He is originally from Los Angeles and has lived and worked in New York City, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Miami. Lee is married and has one young son.
For more information about Venture X San Diego - Scripps Ranch, visit https://venturex.com/locations/san-diego-scripps-ranch or call (619) 789-6233.
About Venture X
Venture X® is a shared workspace and community that is a blend of boutique hotel and modern office styles, with a high level of design that feels professional and welcoming. Each Venture X location features beautifully designed spaces and a highly developed environment within a community where people love coming to work every day. Venture X has been recognized by Inc. as one of the best co-working spaces in the United States and is part of Coworks™, the largest privately held affiliated co-working franchise network on the planet, associated with United Franchise Group™ (UFG), a successful community of affiliated brands and consultants. For information about Venture X, visit www.venturex.com, and for information about franchise opportunities, visit www.venturexfranchise.com.
About Coworks™
Coworks™ specializes in franchising within the co-working industry, offering solutions, expertise, and shared service options within the flexible workspace franchise community. Part of the United Franchise Group™ (UFG) family of affiliated brands and consultants, Coworks was founded in 2021 by Ray Titus, founder, and CEO of United Franchise Group, with the express intention of building a framework to connect a variety of co-working brands, services, and amenities within the co-working industry, providing the largest privately owned affiliated franchise network of flexible, professional, and shared office space options on the planet. For more information about Coworks, visit www.coworksllc.com.
About United Franchise Group
Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group™ (UFG) is home to an affiliated family of brands and consultants, including Accurate Franchising Inc.™, Exit Factor™, FranchiseMart®, Fully Promoted®, Signarama®, Transworld Business Advisors®, and the Coworks™ division consisting of Franchise Real Estate™, Network Lead Exchange™(NLX), Office Evolution® (OE) and Venture X® as well as a food division featuring Graze Craze® and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill®. UFG-affiliated brands include over 1600 franchises in more than 60 countries, with consultants that have helped develop over 350 brands into franchises in over 80 countries with more than 2500 franchisees. With over three decades in the franchising industry United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.
Media Contact:
Kimberly T Miller
Ink Link Marketing
+1 (305) 631-2283
email us here