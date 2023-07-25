Tide Rock Acquires Accu-Fab North Carolina To Expand Metal Manufacturing Portfolio
Tide Rock, an unlevered buy-out firm located in San Diego, California, acquired Accu-Fab, Inc. a metal contract manufacturer located in Raleigh, North Carolina.
— Brooks Kincaid, President of Tide Rock
Accu-Fab, alongside Illinois-based Accu-Fab LLC and California-based Fabcon LLC, will expand Tide Rock’s metal manufacturing capabilities to serve existing and prospective customers across the United States.
"We are excited to welcome Accu-Fab to the Tide Rock family," said Brooks Kincaid, President of Tide Rock. "The company has an impressive management team, automated systems and processes and customer base, and they are well-positioned for significant growth.”
With increased focus on reshoring and renewable energy in the US, there are industry tailwinds driving momentum in the metal fabrication industry today. Mr. Kincaid adds, “Many of our customers are looking for coast-to-coast capacity to meet their growing needs, and they are specially looking for sophisticated metal fabrication, engineering and solutions assembly capabilities. I strongly believe that the companies in our portfolio are well-suited to meet those needs."
Accu-Fab excels in providing full-service manufacturing capable of meeting the most demanding customer specifications for precision metal fabrication, machining, welding, finishing, screen printing, and assembly integration. The company is certified in ISO 9001 and ISO 14001, and is a BAE CARC-approved painter. Accu-Fab works with customers in industries such as power management and renewable energy, data centers and heavy industrial as well as many others.
Gregg Page will continue as CEO of Accu-Fab. Joey DeRusso, Vice President of Sales and Customer Experience, and Greg Newey, Vice President of Operations, will join Mr. Page in managing the company day-to-day. Mr. DeRusso has been with the company for 6 years and brings many years of experience in Marketing and Product Management. He received his B.S. in Biochemistry from UNC at Chapel Hill and his M.B.A. from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business. Mr. Newey has been with Accu-Fab for 17 years and brings tremendous experience in Engineering and Operations of complex machined parts for the aerospace, industrial and medical industries.
“We're a company that values trust, respect, and loyalty,” said Mr. DeRusso, “We have an accessible management team that’s always ready to assist. We will continue to fulfill the needs of our customers and drive growth for the company. I’m excited to learn about the many other manufacturing companies under Tide Rock and see how we can bring additional scale and capabilities to our customers. Together, we’re eager to serve those considering us for their projects, promising a unique, and valuable, business journey."
About Tide Rock Holdings and Accu-Fab Inc., North Carolina
Tide Rock
Tide Rock is an unlevered buyout firm that acquires companies with strong free cash flow and grows them to scale, while distributing high quarterly yield to its investors. It owns a portfolio of economically resilient business-to-business companies in the micro lower market, specifically in the manufacturing, distribution, and services industries. The company’s unique model consistently drives high yield returns, without the risk profile typically associated with other investment vehicles. For more information, visit online at tiderock.com.
Accu-Fab North Carolina
Accu-Fab is a quality provider of contract manufacturing services for leading national and international corporations. The company operates from a state-of-the-art facility and offers a broad spectrum of manufacturing processes. These include precision metal fabrication, laser cutting, forming, machining, robotic welding, finishing, laser graphic etching, screen printing, and assembly integration. Accu-Fab is committed to delivering quality and excellence in every aspect of its operations. For more information, visit online at accufabnc.com.
