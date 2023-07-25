AnalyticsIQ Appoints Scarlett Shipp as CEO Upon Retirement of Founder, Dave Kelly
Predictive data innovator AnalyticsIQ announces leadership change as Founder & CEO retires and successor Shipp steps in
Scarlett is abundantly qualified to ascend to the AnalyticsIQ CEO position, and she has my full confidence as she leads AnalyticsIQ forward to even greater heights.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AnalyticsIQ, the leading provider of predictive people-based data, announced today the appointment of data industry veteran and former AnalyticsIQ President and Chief Operating Officer Scarlett Shipp as their second ever CEO by their Board of Directors. The appointment comes as a result of the retirement of AnalyticsIQ founder and former CEO, Dave Kelly.
Shipp has over 25 years of globe-spanning experience and executive level success in the big data, analytics, and computer software industries. During her time as President and COO, Scarlett has been the driving force behind AnalyticsIQ’s innovative data, analytic, and identity solutions, and she oversaw product development and compliance, ensuring that AnalyticsIQ data products keep up with an evolving regulatory landscape.
“The entire AnalyticsIQ team is incredibly fortunate to have had Dave Kelly as our founder and CEO for the last 15+ years. There is no doubt that our tremendous success is a direct result of Dave’s vision,” shares Scarlett. “As AnalyticsIQ enters this new chapter, things have never been brighter. We will continue to innovate with data, care for and develop the people on our team, and further our mission of achieving better outcomes for all. I am extremely honored to have the opportunity to lead this amazing team and look forward to sharing our continued success!” said Shipp.
Kelly leaves AnalyticsIQ well positioned for continued rapid growth and will shift his focus to non-profit FemFWD.org as co-CEO where he will work to create education opportunites for girls and women in the developing world.
“Scarlett joined AnalyticsIQ in 2019 as our very first Chief Product Officer and later grew into an even more expansive role as our President and Chief Operating Officer,” explains founder, Dave Kelly. “She is abundantly qualified to ascend to the AnalyticsIQ CEO position, and she has my full confidence as she leads AnalyticsIQ forward to even greater heights,” said Kelly.
For more information about AnalyticsIQ, their B2C and B2B data, and their new CEO Scarlett Shipp, visit https://analytics-iq.com.
About AnalyticsIQ
AnalyticsIQ is the leading offline people-based data creator and predictive analytics innovator. We are the first data company to consistently blend cognitive psychology with sophisticated data science to help B2C and B2B organizations across industries understand who people are, what they do, and why they make decisions – regardless of whether at home as consumers or at work as professionals.
Our PeopleCore consumer data, BusinessCore B2B data, and Connection+ B2B2C linkages provide insight into individuals that empower organizations to achieve better outcomes for all. Our fast and flexible approach makes it easy to get started using sophisticated data to grow your business.
Whether you’re looking to improve your marketing results across channels, build predictive models, power research, or drive better outcomes, AnalyticsIQ can be your partner. For more information, visit https://analytics-iq.com and follow us on Twitter @AnalyticsIQ and LinkedIn.
