Romacorp, Inc. Announces the First Beneficiary of the Tony Roma’s Foundation is the Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr.

Tony Roma's Foundation donates to Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr.

ORLANDO, FL, USA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Romacorp, Inc., the parent company of Tony Roma’s® and Tony Roma’s Bones & BurgersTM announced that the first beneficiary of the newly formed Tony Roma’s Foundation was the Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr. The Institute was founded by Brazilian soccer player Neymar da Silva Santos, Jr. and his family in 2014. Neymar is regarded as one of the best soccer players of his generation and has been active in philanthropic initiatives since the beginning of his professional career. The Tony Roma’s foundation collaborates with non-profit organizations that primarily focus on those affected by natural disasters, children’s causes, poverty, disease, and other global calamities.

Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr. is a non-profit civil association based in Brazil with the goal of increasing opportunities for children, adolescents, and their families in social vulnerability situations. The Tony Roma’s Foundation was a proud sponsor of the charity’s highly anticipated 3rd annual auction that took place last month in Sao Paolo.

The event was a star-studded affair where the hosts of the night, Neymar Jr. and his family, received around 900 guests including athletes, celebrities, influencers, and entrepreneurs. Collectively, this group, which included Romacorp., Inc. leaders, came together to make a substantial impact through the work of this noteworthy organization.

Mohaimina Haque, Esq., the Interim CEO of Romacorp., Inc., commented, “We are honored to support the remarkable Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr. and its tireless efforts to uplift youth in need. The work of this organization clearly fits within the Tony Roma’s Foundation’s giving priorities, and it is wonderful to witness the impact that can be made when so many generous leaders come together to rally around a cause."

As the Foundation grows, the goal of the Foundation is to support the communities where Romacorp., Inc’s customers, team members and franchisees live as the company seeks to connect with each of them in ways far beyond the world-famous ribs and menu items.



###

About Romacorp, Inc.

Romacorp, Inc., is the parent company of Tony Roma’s restaurants, the world’s largest casual dining concept specializing in ribs, and Bones & Burgers. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Tony Roma’s is present in 20 countries and is one of the most globally recognizable names in the industry. The first Tony Roma’s restaurant opened over 50 years ago in North Miami, Florida. For more information visit www.tonyromas.com or follow the company at https://www.facebook.com/TonyRomasofficial/, https://www.linkedin.com/company/tonyromas/, and https://www.instagram.com/tonyromasofficial/.

About Tony Roma's Foundation

The Tony Roma's Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Romacorp, Inc., overseeing the charitable endeavors of Tony Roma's® and Tony Roma's Bones & BurgersTM. Committed to making a difference, the Foundation collaborates with non-profit organizations to address natural disasters, children's causes, poverty, disease, and global calamities.



Disclaimer:

This press release does not reflect the opinions, findings, or experience of Neymar da Silva Santos, Jr., his family, or the Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr. and only those of Romacorp., Inc.