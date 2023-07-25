Visiting St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center with NCJAR 2023 President Jerry Tuscano
Jerry Tuscano, 2023 President of NCJAR, visited the St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in Madison on Tuesday, July 18th.MADISON, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- North Central Jersey Association of Realtors® 2023 President Jerry Tuscano and NAR Director, David Weisbrod visited St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in Madison on Tuesday, July 18th. During this visit, NCJAR 2023 President Tuscano presented a $500 check to the welfare center and took one lucky pup on an outing. As a result of field trips, shelter dogs get some much-needed relief from their everyday lives and are adopted faster than ever before. In addition to providing potential adopters with insight into the dog's personality, these photos provide insight into the dog's personality. Mr. Tuscano and Mr. Weisbrod were pleased to contribute to such an important cause and look forward to participating in many more field trips in the future.
As part of its commitment to helping animals in need, the North Central Jersey Association of Realtors® looks forward to making a meaningful difference in animal welfare. This wonderful cause helps create happy endings for so many furry friends, and NCJAR 2023 President Tuscano and Mr. Weisbrod are proud to be part of it. Their dedication to making a difference in the lives of those less fortunate is inspiring to see!
In support of St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, the proud members of NAR® and NCJAR® will continue to give back to the communities they serve. We thank you for your hard work!
Through this field trip, NCJAR hopes to inspire others to give back as well, and spread the word about the importance of supporting animal welfare organizations. Together, we can change the lives of animals in need. We appreciate you joining us on this wonderful journey! We look forward to more field trips in the future!
About North Central Jersey Association of Realtors®
The North Central Jersey Association of REALTORS® (NCJAR) is a leading local Association of REALTORS®, serving the communities of Morris, Passaic, Essex, Union, Sussex, and Bergen counties in New Jersey. With over 15,900 REALTOR® and Real Estate Industry members, we are among the top 10 largest local Associations of REALTOR® professionals nationwide. As a result, NCJAR is known for providing high-quality education and training courses to empower our members to excel as top professionals in their respective areas. REALTOR® is a registered trademark, which identifies a professional in real estate who, as a member of the National Association of REALTORS®, subscribes to strict Code of Ethics.
About St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center
With more than 80 years of experience, St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center has helped animals in need no matter their species, size, or temperament. People-focused, community-based care emphasizes specialized treatment for both animals and their families.
St. Hubert's provides pet food banks, vaccine clinics, and emergency pet boarding to New Jersey communities. Our mission goes beyond shelters. Our merger with the Humane Rescue Alliance in Washington, D.C. makes us the largest provider of animal services in our region.
Through a network of more than 90 sheltering organizations, we have moved more than 20,000 pets from areas of need to places of opportunity through our WayStation program. As part of our Give Back program, we have invested over $350,000 back into our source shelter partners whose communities are often struggling under the weight of pet overpopulation, so they can address the root causes in their own communities.
