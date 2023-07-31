Books That Make You Hosting Literary Tea and Panel At ReaderCon 2023
Join for an exciting event at ReaderCon 2023 as Books That Make You hosts a delightful Literary Tea and Book Review panel.
We’re going to have a fun, immersive way to celebrate authors and their books during our inaugural The Books That Make You ReaderCon Literary Tea.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 4, 2023, The Books That Make You will be hosting the first Reader Con 2023 Literary Tea. And present the “Readers, Do You Know the Power You Weild? – How Your Book Reviews Lift Your Favorite Authors”.
— Bree Swider, CEO, head of Books That Make You
The Books That Make You ReaderCon Literary Tea promises a fun, fanciful event that would make the Mad Hatter envious. The tea features author readings, discussing their books, reading book excerpts, and doing an array of bookish presentations.
Says Bree Swider, head of Books That Make You: “We’re going to have a fun, immersive way to celebrate authors and their books during our inaugural The Books That Make You ReaderCon Literary Tea. We’ll have tea-time refreshments and bookish goodies perfect for all ages. We’re thrilled to work with ReaderCon director and founder William Bernhardt on what will be an unforgettable event.”
Books That Make You will also present the panel, “Readers, Do You Know the Power You Wield? – How Your Book Reviews Lift Your Favorite Authors” with tips on writing and posting book reviews. Moderated by Desireé Duffy, Founder of Black Château, Books That Make You, and The BookFest® with panelists Dave Duffy, Head of Operations for Black Château, Books That Make You, and The BookFest®, CJ Ives Lopez, founder of The Authors Porch magazine, and Bree Swider, Head of Books That Make You and professional book reviewer, this panel is sure to be a crowd favorite. A limited number of free and advanced books await attendees.
In addition to the event and panel, Books That Make You will be available at their table open throughout the convention where attendees can play games, enter giveaways and win prizes. Attendees can learn more about the company’s book and author promotional services.
Space for The Books That Make You ReaderCon Literary Tea is limited, so request your complimentary ticket at the Black Château/Books That Make You Table. If you’re an author who would like to participate, you can Sign up at the table in advance, as well.
ABOUT ReaderCon: ReaderCon happens in conjunction with WriterCon, an annual conference that’s been held since 2006. It’s designed to provide education and opportunities for writers and aspiring writers, through community, networking, panels, workshops, and most of all? Having fun.
On September 4th, 2023 (Labor Day), WriterCon presents ReaderCon as an opportunity for book lovers to meet, hear, and obtain autographs from dozens of wonderful authors—FREE OF CHARGE!
For more information about ReaderCon and WriterCon, please visit: writercon.com
About Books That Make You:
Books That Make You is a multi-media brand that engages booklovers and promotes all-things books through its website, the Books That Make You Show, social media channels, Webby Award-winning newsletter, and bookish events like The Beach-Bound Book Bash and Jingle Book Books. It is also a community where authors and readers can connect with bibliophiles. Every spring and fall, Books That Make You proudly presents The BookFest. It is a sister company to Black Château Enterprises, a premiere marketing and public relations firm that specializes in promoting authors, books, and personality brands. For tons of bookish fun, follow #BTMYBookReview and #BTMY, and discover all the books that make you who you are on the Books That Make You website.
Desiree Duffy
Black Chateau
email us here