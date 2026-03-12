The BookFest Spring 2026 Schedule Features Dr. Abraham George, Lee Wind, Christina Baker Kline, Carla A. Harris and More
The free online literary adventure returns April 11th–12th with keynotes, conversations, panels, author insights, and fan-favorite BookFest traditions.
This Spring’s event features keynote appearances by Dr. Abraham George and Carla A. Harris, plus a special conversation with New York Times bestselling author Christina Baker Kline and a salute to Lee Wind, recipient of the Honorary Achievement BookFest Award. Across two days of livestream programming, attendees can expect conversations designed to inspire readers, support writers, and celebrate the literary community from multiple angles.
The BookFest Founder Desireé Duffy says, “The BookFest Spring 2026 is a celebration of the purpose stories bring to our lives. This season’s speakers remind us that books do more than entertain, they help us understand ourselves, each other, and the world around us. From meaningful keynotes to practical publishing insights, this BookFest is designed to spark inspiration for readers and writers alike.”
Opening the festival on Saturday, Dr. Abraham George presents “Where Success Meets Purpose,” a keynote focused on achievement, service, and impact. The event also honors Lee Wind for his extraordinary contributions to inclusivity, representation, and advocacy in the literary world. Christina Baker Kline joins the program for “The Stories We Inherit,” a conversation exploring the powerful intersection of history, memory, and fiction.
Sunday turns attention toward writers and the evolving publishing landscape with keynote speaker Carla A. Harris. Additional sessions will explore historical fiction, author websites, media exposure, direct sales, audiobook opportunities, publishing pathways, and timely book marketing strategies for 2026.
Saturday’s programming is dedicated to readers, while Sunday’s programming focuses on writers and industry professionals. This Spring’s highlights include:
Saturday, April 11th, 2026, livestream programming is dedicated to readers. The programming includes:
Welcome Message from The BookFest Founder Desireé Duffy
Opening Keynote – Dr. Abraham George: Where Success Meets Purpose
A Salute to Lee Wind – Winner of the Honorary Achievement BookFest Award
A Conversation with Christina Baker Kline – The Stories We Inherit
Segment – Three Things People Get Wrong About Superman with William Bernhardt
Panel Discussion – Shelf Shuffle: A Mix of Must-Reads
Segment – Pitch Perfect: Getting Bookstores to Say Yes with Dr. Tenia L. Davis
Segment – Listen with Impact: A New Way to Experience Audiobooks with Becky Parker Geist, presented by AMPlify Audiobooks
BookFest Award Winner Spotlight – Kay Oliver: When the Reader Becomes the Detective
Author Chats hosted by Scott Ryan and Becca Moore
Sunday, April 12th, 2026, livestream programming is dedicated to writers. The programming includes:
Welcome Back Message
Keynote – Carla A. Harris
Segment – Research and Imagination in Historical Fiction with Beth Freely
Segment – Plot Your Story in 15 Minutes with Cameron Sutter, presented by Plottr
Panel Discussion – Media and Authors: Connecting Stories to Audiences
Segment – Website Resources: Choosing the Right Platform for Your Needs with Denise Mullinex, presented by Geek Girl Publishing
Segment – Publishing Options Today: The Pros and Cons with Lisa Diane Kastner
Segment – Direct Sales Simplified: Author Websites That Sell with Amy Wolf
Panel Discussion – When Scares are Real: Writing Spooky Non-fiction
Segment – Amplify Your Audiobook Impact with Becky Parker Geist, presented by AMPlify Audiobooks
Panel Discussion – Book Marketing in 2026: What’s Working Now to Drive Sales, presented by Writers and Publishers Network
A Salute to The BookFest Award Winners Spring 2026
Check the full schedule on The BookFest website’s Programming Page, where updates and changes will be posted.
The full list of BookFest Spring 2026 speakers includes: Dale Arenson; Christina Baker Kline; William Bernhardt; Michael Chatfield; Tricia Copeland; Pat Daily; Dr. Tenia Davis; Derek Doepker; Lori B. Duff; Desireé Duffy; Beth Freely; DC Gomez; Becky Parker Geist; Dr. Abraham George; Jeffery H. Haskel; Carla A. Harris; Kathleen Kaiser; Lisa Diane Kastner; Gail M. Kearns; Diana Colleen; Shamayne Olivia Kotfas; Vince Liaguno; Caramel Lucas; Lucia Matuonto; Becca Moore; Adanna Moriarty; Lisa Morton; Denise Mullinex; Lesléa Newman; Kay Oliver; John Palisano; María Paula Silva Paredes; Donald Prothero; Aimee Ravichandran; Douglas E. Richards; Loren Rhoads; Scott Ryan; Pat Sangimino; Cameron Sutter; Julie Trelstad; S. E. Tschritter; Alan Warren; Lee Wind; and Amy Wolf.
Attendees can also explore the Virtual Booths, browse the Books Page, and visit the Speaker Pages throughout the event. Popular BookFest features return this Spring, including opportunities to discover new books, connect with literary brands, and enjoy exclusive offers through the Virtual Gift Bag.
The BookFest is free to attend and streams on TheBookFest.com, the Books That Make You YouTube Channel, and across social platforms. People are encouraged to become a BookFester by signing up for updates and event news delivered directly to their inbox.
The BookFest is produced by Black Château Enterprises and presented in part by Books That Make You.
About The BookFest®
The BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events and produces vital conversations on the world’s stage for those who love to read and those who love to write. It launched May 2020 at a time when lockdown forced many live events to be cancelled. Free to attend the biannual event happens in the spring and fall and streams panel discussions conversations and live interactive sessions. As an award winner The BookFest has recognitions from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021 a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020 and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers experts and authors which has included: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; Robert G. Diforio; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy who is the founder of all three. For more information visit TheBookFest.com.
Desiree Duffy
Black Chateau
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.