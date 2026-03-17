William Bernhardt Explores the Legal and Moral Battle Behind America’s Greatest Superhero in ‘The Superman Wars’

William Bernhardt, Author The Superman Wars: A Battle for Truth, Justice, and an American Icon

The award-winning author reveals the true story behind Superman’s creation and the decades-long fight for justice, legacy, and creative ownership.

Most people think they know the backstory of Superman. They don’t.” — William Bernhardt

OKLAHOMA, OK, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bestselling and award-winning author William Bernhardt will release his groundbreaking nonfiction work, “The Superman Wars: A Battle for Truth, Justice, and an American Icon,” on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. Blending legal insight, historical research, and deeply human storytelling, Bernhardt delivers the definitive account of one of the most consequential and misunderstood creator-rights battles in American pop culture history.For generations, Superman has stood as a symbol of hope, morality, and idealism. Yet few readers know the true story behind his creation or the devastating cost paid by his original creators. In “The Superman Wars,” Bernhardt pulls back the curtain on the legal, cultural, and ethical conflicts that shaped the Man of Steel and forever changed the comics industry.“Most people think they know the backstory of Superman. They don’t,” says Bernhardt.Rather than retelling a well-known pop culture narrative, Bernhardt reframes Superman as history. He traces the character’s creation to two young men, Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, whose work helped define an industry while leaving them financially and creatively vulnerable. Their experience became one of the earliest and most influential examples of creators losing control of their intellectual property to powerful corporations.Bernhardt’s background as a lawyer gives him a unique lens through which to examine the legal battles surrounding Superman. He translates complex copyright disputes into an accessible narrative, showing how early publishing contracts routinely stripped creators of long-term rights in exchange for modest, short-term compensation. These practices shaped not only the comics industry but the broader entertainment landscape.“The Superman Wars” places Superman within the social and historical context of the late 1930s, a time marked by economic hardship and global uncertainty. Bernhardt explains why Superman emerged at precisely the right moment in American history and why his emphasis on moral clarity and justice resonated so deeply with readers seeking reassurance and hope."The Superman Wars" also speaks directly to modern creators. The book raises enduring questions about ownership, fairness, and the balance between art and commerce. Bernhardt argues that Siegel’s story remains deeply relevant in today’s publishing, film, and digital media industries.The book arrives amid renewed cultural attention on Superman, as the character continues to evolve for new generations across film, television, and publishing. Bernhardt contends that understanding Superman’s past is essential to shaping the future and to ensuring greater protections for creators moving forward.Blending meticulous research with compelling narrative, “The Superman Wars” stands as both a tribute to creative vision and a cautionary tale about power, legacy, and justice.“The Superman Wars: A Battle for Truth, Justice, and an American Icon” is available on Amazon Barnes & Noble and through other major online retailers.ISBN Paperback: 9798895654842 | $23.00About the AuthorWilliam Bernhardt is the award-winning author of more than sixty books, including the bestselling Ben Kincaid novels and the Daniel Pike legal thriller series. A former lawyer, he is the founder of WriterCon and the president of Bernhardt Books, where he continues to mentor and support writers worldwide. He has won the Oklahoma Book Award three times and has been nominated twenty times in four categories. Hailed by Oklahoma State University as “Oklahoma’s Renaissance Man,” Bernhardt’s creativity, intellect, and passion for storytelling continue to shape the literary landscape. Learn more by visiting his website.

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