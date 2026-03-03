Horror Writers Association Named Official Accomplice Sponsor for Creepaway Camp 2026

Horror Writers Association

HWA joins the immersive Colorado horror camp experience as a Community Partner, bringing panels, authors, and programming to the 2026 event.

The Horror Writers Association’s mission is to foster public interest in the horror writing genre” — Maxwell I. Gold,

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Horror Writers Association (HWA) is proud to announce that it has joined forces with Creepaway Camp 2026 as an Official Accomplice Sponsor and Community Partner, marking an exciting new collaboration between one of the world’s leading professional horror organizations and one of the genre’s most immersive fan experiences.Creepaway Camp, a unique five-day, four-night horror convention, will take place June 29 through July 3, 2026, at the La Foret Conference and Retreat Center near Colorado Springs, Colorado. Blending the nostalgic atmosphere of a classic summer camp with the thrills of horror fiction and film, the event offers attendees an unforgettable experience, complete with themed activities, creative workshops, author appearances, and late-night campfire storytelling.With this partnership, the HWA deepens its commitment to fostering community engagement and expanding opportunities for horror writers and readers alike. As an Official Accomplice Sponsor, the organization will play an active role in shaping and enhancing the literary programming at Creepaway Camp 2026, ensuring that the craft of horror writing remains central to the experience.“The Horror Writers Association’s mission is to foster public interest in the horror writing genre, and it is our hope that by investing in these partnerships we can better serve and support our members as well as the horror community at large,” said Maxwell I. Gold, Executive Director of the HWA. “Creepaway Camp provides a dynamic, imaginative environment where creators and fans can connect in meaningful and memorable ways.”Founded to promote and protect the interests of writers of horror and dark fiction, the HWA has long championed initiatives that bring authors and readers together. From its annual StokerConconvention to its internationally recognized “Summer Scares” reading program, the organization consistently seeks innovative ways to elevate horror literature and encourage engagement across generations.Creepaway Camp’s immersive format makes it an ideal partner. Set against the natural beauty of Colorado’s wooded landscape, the event transforms a traditional camp setting into a gathering place for horror enthusiasts. Attendees can expect a blend of recreation and creativity that includes daytime workshops on writing craft and publishing, panel discussions on genre history and trends, interactive games, and nighttime programming designed to celebrate the spirit of horror storytelling.Through its sponsorship, the HWA will contribute a range of dedicated programming elements, including the following:• HWA-sponsored panels and workshops focused on the craft of horror writing, the business of publishing, and the evolution of the genre• Author spotlights featuring HWA members as special guests, instructors, and storytellers• Networking opportunities that allow emerging writers to connect with established authors and industry professionals in both informal and structured settings“HWA Libraries engages communities with the horror genre through library collections and programs to create vibrant, thriving, and collaborative horror spaces,” said Konrad Stump, HWA Libraries Co-Chair. “Central to this is the HWA’s summer reading initiative, ‘Summer Scares,’ which provides an annual list of selected titles in Adult, Young Adult, and Middle Grade categories and offers resources that foster library and author partnerships to bring horror to more people throughout the year. Partnerships like Creepaway Camp allow us to expand that mission beyond traditional spaces and into immersive, experiential settings.”The collaboration reflects a shared belief that horror is more than entertainment. It is a powerful storytelling mode that builds empathy, resilience, and community. Both organizations are committed to creating inclusive environments where fans and creators can explore the genre’s emotional depth and cultural relevance.The Creepaway Camp team also expressed enthusiasm about the partnership. “We are absolutely thrilled to team up with the HWA,” representatives said. “Their mission to support horror writers aligns perfectly with our goal of creating a truly immersive and terrifyingly fun experience. The HWA’s expertise will bring a sharp, creative edge to our programming, and we cannot wait to see what we build together.”In recent years, horror has seen a remarkable resurgence in both publishing and popular culture, drawing new audiences while retaining its loyal fan base. Events like Creepaway Camp reflect that momentum by offering a space where readers, writers, and industry professionals can gather not only to celebrate the genre but also to actively participate in shaping its future.For aspiring writers, the opportunity to learn directly from established professionals in a relaxed camp setting offers a rare combination of education and inspiration. For readers and fans, the event provides direct access to the creators behind their favorite stories, along with opportunities to discover new voices and perspectives within the genre.Whether you are a writer seeking fresh inspiration, a reader searching for your next unforgettable story, or a lifelong horror fan eager to gather around the campfire with fellow enthusiasts, Creepaway Camp 2026 promises an experience that is equal parts nostalgic and nightmarish, in the best possible way.Registration for Creepaway Camp 2026 is currently open. Organizers anticipate strong demand due to the event’s limited capacity and distinctive format. Attendees are encouraged to secure their spots early and prepare for a week of creativity, camaraderie, and carefully curated chills.Additional details about HWA-specific programming, featured authors, and panel schedules will be announced in the coming months through the HWA’s official communication channels and Creepaway Camp’s website and social media platforms. About the Horror Writers Association:The Horror Writers Association (HWA) is a nonprofit organization of writers and publishing professionals around the world dedicated to promoting dark literature and the interests of those who write it. Founded in the late 1980s, the HWA has grown to include more than 2,000 members worldwide and remains one of the oldest and most respected professional organizations for creators of horror and dark fantasy fiction. The HWA encourages public interest in and appreciation of horror literature, supports writers at all stages of their careers, and hosts StokerCon, its annual professional conference. Through initiatives such as “Summer Scares” and HWA Libraries, the organization actively promotes literacy, diversity, and community engagement within the genre. Learn more at the HWA website.

