ZE PowerGroup Recognized as a Top 10 Leader in Chartis Energy 50 Rankings for the Third Consecutive Year
Chartis Research Logo
Discover ZE Group's Impressive Ranking and Ongoing Success in Chartis Energy 50
ZE Power has been a pioneer in data management for the energy risk and trading arena and continues to innovate”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ZE PowerGroup, a prominent provider of end-to-end data automation and services, is thrilled to announce its impressive #10 ranking in the highly esteemed Chartis Energy 50 for 2023. This recognition marks the third consecutive year that ZE has secured a top 10 position in this prestigious industry ranking.
— Sid Dash, Chief Researcher, Chartis
The Chartis Energy 50 is compiled by Chartis Research, a renowned authority in the global risk technology market. Chartis Research, a division of Infopro Digital, is dedicated to empowering enterprises with invaluable insights and analysis to enhance risk management, corporate governance, and compliance efforts. As a trusted source of in-depth assessments and actionable recommendations, Chartis Research assists organizations in making informed decisions about their technology and business strategies.
ZE has consistently pioneered solutions to enable data-driven organizations to achieve operational efficiency. The company's comprehensive data management platform, ZEMA, has played a pivotal role in securing ZE's position as a leading technology provider. ZEMA offers a wide array of capabilities, including data management, aggregation, validation, modeling, automation, and seamless integration with third-party applications such as TIBCO Spotfire, Snowflake, energy/commodity trading risk management (E/CTRM) systems, settlements, and SAP.
“ZE Power has been a pioneer in data management for the energy risk and trading arena, and continues to innovate,” said Sid Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis. “Its new product capabilities contributed to ZE Power’s strong position in the Energy50.”
"We are immensely proud to be ranked 10th in the Chartis Energy 50 for the third consecutive year," said Aiman El-Ramly, Chief Business Officer at ZE PowerGroup. "This recognition underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and empowering our clients across all markets and industries. We will continue to push the boundaries of data automation and services, leveraging our expertise and industry-leading solutions to support our clients' evolving needs and help them stay ahead in today's rapidly changing business landscape."
As the only Canadian single-technology company within the top 10, ZE has demonstrated its dedication to excellence and innovation. By providing robust data solutions and comprehensive support and implementation services, ZE has consistently met the evolving needs of its clients.
In addition to its impressive Chartis Energy 50 ranking, ZE has also been honored with the Cross Market Data Management Award. This recognition highlights ZE PowerGroup as a winner in this esteemed category, reaffirming the company's expertise and commitment to delivering superior data management solutions.
Continuously striving for excellence, ZE has enhanced ZEMA to provide an even more seamless user experience. The updated platform now boasts a new user interface, an enhanced graphing engine, an improved dashboard, options curves, and support for custom business intelligence (BI) pages. These advancements further solidify ZEMA's position as a leading tool for automating the collection, transformation, and integration of market data into downstream systems.
As ZE Group celebrates its continued success and industry recognition, it remains dedicated to empowering organizations with advanced data solutions, enabling them to make informed decisions and drive business performance.
Michelle Mollineaux
ZE PowerGroup Inc.
+16047607445 ext.
michelle.mollineaux@ze.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram