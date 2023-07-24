Dr. Anteneh Roba, is Among the First Doctors in America to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award
Dr. Anteneh Roba, Aesthetic Medicine and Anti-Aging Specialist is Among the First Doctors in America to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award
WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women's Choice Award and partner to hundreds of hospitals and healthcare facilities, now identifies the Best Doctors across America, based on numerous points of objective criteria such as certifications and affiliations, minimum years of experience, medical license, and medical background checks, and a unique and stringent process of analyzing patient reviews from across numerous publicly available sources that would yield a minimum of a 4.2 patient satisfaction rating.
Dr. Anteneh Roba has earned the 2023 Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors designation demonstrating a strong commitment to patients. Dr. Roba strives to enhance his patient’s quality of life, providing individualized care for optimal results.
Anteneh Roba MD, offers a wide range of cosmetic and anti-aging treatments for men and women. Embracing the latest medical advances in science, and methodologies, Zinnia Aesthetics & Anti-Aging Clinic specializes in sexual wellness, regenerative medicine, hormone replacement therapy, medical weight loss, fat grafting, (fat transfer to the face, buttock, breast, penis, and other areas of the body), and body sculpting procedures.
Zinnia Aesthetics & Anti-Aging Clinic also offers a range of the latest non-invasive aesthetic treatments, including Botox®, Xeoman, dermal fillers, and PRP procedures.
We prioritize discretion and client confidentiality.
“I aim to put you at ease in reaching your non-surgical and surgical goals to enhance your natural beauty, leaving you to look, feel, and age better than ever.” - Anteneh Roba MD
Dr. Roba is well known in the field of anti-aging and appears as a Medical Expert on the TOP Doctors Medical Interviews, which can be seen on CNN Headline News, CNBC, the Oprah Winfrey Network, and Bravo. If you have sexual health, cosmetic, or weight issues and would like to explore your options, book a consultation with Dr. Roba!
https://zinniaaesthetics.com/
ABOUT WOMEN’S CHOICE AWARD ®
The Women’s Choice Award has been identifying the Best Hospitals™ for over a decade. It is a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on robust criteria that include relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction, and appropriate accreditations. The Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors™ recognizes doctors who are providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patient’s health and well-being. The Women's Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital or healthcare provider. Visit http://www.womenschoiceaward.com/ to learn more.
Anteneh Roba
Zinnia Aesthetics & Anti-Aging Clinic
+1 703-992-9815
