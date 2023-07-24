Dr. Anteneh Roba, is Among the First Doctors in America to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award

Dr. Anteneh Roba named Best Doctor 2023 by Women's Choice Award

Dr. Anteneh Roba, Aesthetic Medicine and Anti-Aging Specialist is Among the First Doctors in America to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award

I aim to put you at ease in reaching your non-surgical and surgical goals to enhance your natural beauty, leaving you to look, feel, and age better than ever.” — Anteneh Roba, MD