FDLE issues statement regarding Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez



TAMPA, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are investigating an incident involving Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez last night on I-75 South of Tampa. FDLE agents and FHP troopers were on scene and will continue conducting investigative interviews today. Director Ramirez suffered serious injuries and is hospitalized. No one else was injured. There is no threat to the community. Our investigation is active.



Additional updates will be provided as they become available.



