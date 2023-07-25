Military Warriors Supports Combat-Wounded Veterans
SAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Generous donors and supporters make the mission of Military Warriors Support Foundation’s (MWSF) possible. Donations help significantly change the lives of combat-wounded veterans and Gold Star families. Contributions go toward housing, vehicles, and support that are all part of each unique MWSF program. These programs go on to help our heroes in different ways.
Military Warriors Support Foundation’s offers support to combat-wounded heroes, Gold Star spouses, and their families. Its programs focus on homeownership, recreational activities, transportation assistance, and leadership development. Generous private and corporate donors have made this vision of helping combat-wounded veterans and their families become a reality. One of the ways Military Warriors Support Foundation generates revenue to support the programs and provide assistance is through the Vehicles4Heroes program.
The Vehicles4Heroes program receives donated cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles, boats, ATVs, and even RVs, and then these vehicles are sold at auction. These donations can be in any condition---working, needs minor or major repair, wrecked, or undrivable. Vehicles4Heroes welcomes them all. The money from the auction sale goes directly into the programs Military Warriors Support Foundation offers.
Below is an overview of the programs Military Warriors Support Foundation offers...
Homes4Wounded Heroes & Homes4GoldStars:
Through Homes4WoundedHeroes & Homes4GoldStars, MWSF awards mortgage-free homes to combat-wounded heroes and unmarried Gold Star spouses of veterans killed in action or during combat training. Thus far, MWSF has awarded nearly 900 mortgage-free homes throughout the United States.
Transportation4Heroes:
Through their Transportation4Heroes program, MWSF awards payment-free vehicles to combat wounded heroes and Gold Star spouses. Thus far, MWSF has awarded over 140 vehicles.
In addition to the home or vehicle, recipients receive 1-3 years of financial and family mentoring. Through this structured program, families learn about monthly budgeting, spending control and the creation of savings. While in their programs, MWSF families have collectively paid off over $24.2 million in personal debt.
Skills4Life:
Skills4Life provides recreational outings and peer-to-peer mentorship through hunting, fishing, and golfing adventures.
Leadership4Life:
The Leadership4Life program provides a one-year program to help veterans transition the skills they acquired in the military into leadership skills for the civilian workforce.
Hope4Heroes:
The Hope4Heroes program supports veteran-owned businesses through financial mentorship and situational needs.
For more information on Military Warriors Support Foundation and all its programs, please visit MilitaryWarriors.org
Stacey McCaleb
