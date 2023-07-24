FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MONDAY, JULY 24, 2023

State Farmers Market

919-733-7417; monica.wood@ncagr.gov State Farmers Market hosts Watermelon Day July 27 RALEIGH – You know summer has fully arrived when fresh North Carolina watermelons are on the market. To celebrate these seasonal favorites, the State Farmers Market will host Watermelon Day Thursday, July 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event includes a Largest Watermelon Contest, with weigh-in beginning at noon and $2,000 in prize money up for grabs. The top prize is $1,000, second place wins $500, third place earns $300 and $200 goes to the fourth largest watermelon.

Entries are accepted until 11:30 a.m. and must have been grown in North Carolina. One entry per grower is allowed and the watermelon must not have any decay or soft spots. The winner will be determined by weight and becomes the property of the State Farmers Market.

Visitors will be treated to free watermelon slices, giveaways and recipes, plus they can enjoy scavenger hunts, take their picture with the 2023 N.C. Watermelon Queen Gracy Peterson and have an opportunity to meet the farmers who grow these delicious and refreshing melons.

North Carolina ranks fifth in watermelon production in the United States, generating over $55.6 million in farm income. Watermelons make a cool and refreshing treat on a hot summer day. Look for North Carolina watermelons where you shop and at farmers markets and roadside stands.

Watermelon Day is sponsored by the N.C. Watermelon Association, State Farmers Market Restaurant, N.C. Seafood Restaurant, Ford’s Produce and the State Farmers Market.

The State Farmers Market is open seven days a week, and provides a variety of seasonal produce, fresh meats, cheeses, wines, baked goods and more. For the home gardener, market vendors also offer plants, shrubs and flowers. The market is located at 1201 Agriculture Street, off Exit 297 from Interstate 40 in Raleigh. -30-1