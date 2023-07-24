Simpli.fi Partners With Audigent on Unique Curated Marketplace, Featuring 500+ Exclusive PMP Deals
Partnership Brings Exclusive Contextual Deals and a Library of Trusted Audigent PMPs to Simpli.fi’s Advertising Success PlatformNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Simpli.fi, the Advertising Success Platform for agencies, brands, and media companies, and Audigent, the leading data activation, curation and identity platform, today announced the availability of bespoke private marketplace (PMP) curation capabilities at scale using Audigent’s new SimplePMP toolset.
This includes a Curated Marketplace with more than 500 unique contextual deals exclusive to the Simpli.fi platform. The partnership also makes over 1,000 Audigent PMP deals available immediately with Simpli.fi, helping advertisers reach target audiences across display, online video and CTV.
Through the newly available PMP deals, advertisers can now reach consumers in key verticals such as Automotive, Multicultural, Holiday Shopping, Luxury, Beauty, Home and Garden, and Entertainment. The integration includes Audigent’s ContextualPMPs™, built around an industry-leading semantic stack, as well as CognitvePMPs™ that utilize predictive data from partners like Comscore and The Weather Company, an IBM Business. Audigent’s PMPs provide Simpli.fi’s advertiser clients with immediate access to leading SSPs including Magnite, Xandr, Pubmatic and OpenX.
“Many advertisers have eagerly adopted curation within their programmatic buys, and we are witnessing an evolution of programmatic powered by the rapid adoption of curation,” said Drew Stein, co-founder and CEO of Audigent. “We’re excited to work with Simpli.fi to make our trusted SmartPMPs, Contextual and CognitivePMPs even more widely available to advertisers and agencies who rely on them for accurate, high-performance campaigns. We have also gone deeper with the Simpli.fi team to bring unique deals to market that we believe will drive exceptional value and performance on the Simpli.fi platform as well.”
Simpli.fi’s leading advertising success platform empowers advertisers to maximize relevance, in what they do, in the connections made, and in the results delivered across media buying and workflow solutions. Meanwhile, Audigent has revolutionized how data is actioned in programmatic marketplaces. Through the practice of supply-side data curation and optimization, Audigent pairs first- and third-party audiences with premium inventory through private marketplaces (PMPs). With the combined solution, Simpli.fi clients can understand data performance and optimize campaigns within these PMPs across key metrics live.
“The advertising landscape is constantly evolving, driven by innovative new technologies and players. At Simpli.fi, we’re focused on enabling advertisers and agencies to perform more efficiently and effectively, and maximize ROI on their ad spend,” said Jeff Callison, VP of Business Development of Simpli.fi. “Audigent’s approach to curation is a significant innovation that has emerged over the past several years allowing advertisers to efficiently match premium audiences and inventory and optimize to specific KPIs. We’re thrilled to work with Audigent to accelerate the roadmap for what curation can do for advertisers.”
About Audigent
Audigent is the leading data activation, curation and identity platform. Audigent’s pioneering data platform unlocks the power of privacy-safe, first-party data to maximize addressability and monetization of media at scale without using cookies. As one of the industry’s first data curation platforms powered by its unique identity suite (Hadron ID™), Audigent is transforming the programmatic landscape with its innovative SmartPMP™, ContextualPMP™ and CognitivePMP™ products, which use artificial intelligence and machine learning to package and optimize consumer-safe data with premium inventory supply at scale. Providing value and performance for the world’s largest brands and global media agencies across 100,000+ campaigns each month, Audigent's verified, opt-in data drives monetization for premium publisher and data partners that include: Condé Nast, TransUnion, Warner Music Group, Penske Media Corporation, a360 Media, Fandom and many others. For more information, visit www.audigent.com.
About Simpli.fi
Simpli.fi is the leading Advertising Success Platform, providing programmatic advertising solutions and workflow software to over 2,000 media teams, agencies, and brands. Simpli.fi empowers advertisers to maximize relevance, in what they do, in the connections made, and in the results delivered across CTV, mobile, display, and other media types. Our platform delivers performance on budgets of all sizes, executing over 140,000 campaigns for 30,000 advertisers in a typical month. Simpli.fi’s investors include leading private equity firms Blackstone and GTCR.
Rich Cherecwich
Off the Record Media, LLC
rich@offtherecordmedia.net