MDC’s Discovery Center offering August nature programs in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. – Enjoy nature in August with the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free education programs at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City. The August calendar will include programs dedicated to nature art, native plants, and other nature connections. Plus, a Movie Under the Stars is on tap.

The Discovery Center’s Adult Summer Camp program will continue with Nature Printing from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Nature printing is an art form where objects found in nature such as leaves or flowers are used to make prints on paper or clothing such as t-shirts. This class is open to participants ages 18 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Wj.

Join the Native Landscape Chat from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, and tour the native plant garden. August heat can be tough on garden plants but see how resilient natives are holding up and which ones are in late summer bloom. This is a walk-in program for all ages. The program is in partnership with Deep Roots KC.

A Trees Leaves and Seeds program will be offered from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5. Learn about the diversity of Missouri’s trees, go on a tree hike, and learn how to identify them by the leaves and seeds. This program is for ages 6 and older. Registration is required. To register for the 10 a.m. session, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Wy. For the 12:30 session, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4WF.

Discovery Center and the Kansas City Police Department will present a Movie Under the Stars film from 8:30 to 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8. A nature presentation will precede the film, which starts at sunset. Movie snacks are available. Bring chairs and blankets for outdoor seating. All ages are welcome. Registration is not required.

Nature Art: Wish We Were Fishing classes will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12. Learn an ancient Japanese art form adapted to make fish prints on t-shirts with replica fish. For all ages. Registration is required. To register for the 11:30 a.m. session, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Wt. For the 1:30m. session, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Wv.

Learn about Nocturnal Pollinators, such as moths, from the Nocturnal Pollinators, from 9 to 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15. Staff with talk about all the pollinators active at night, the plant species that depend on them, and have a mothing station with lights set up in the garden. For ages 18 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4mk.

Learn how journaling can enhance your appreciation and understanding of nature during a walk-in program for all ages from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Hummingbirds are abundant in late August as both local nesters and early migrants visit flowers and feeders. Learn about them and make a hummingbird feeder for your yard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26. This is a walk-in program for all ages.

To learn more about the Gorman Discovery Center, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.