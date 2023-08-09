Leading the Data-Driven World with Chartered Institute’s Revolutionary CBIL™ Program
Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Launches the Accredited CBIL™ Program for Business Analysts and Intelligence Leaders
The CBIL™ program addresses this need by equipping professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in this dynamic and rapidly evolving field.”SINGAPORE, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications (www.charteredcertifications.com), a premier global provider of certified executive programs and conferences, is delighted to announce the introduction of the Certified Business Intelligence Leader (CBIL™) program. This innovative program, co-developed with renowned thought leaders and top industry professionals from prestigious institutions, is aimed to equip professionals with the fundamental knowledge and tools to excel in business intelligence leadership, driving data-driven decision making and growth in their respective organizations.
— Bok Yan Lo
The CBIL™ program provides a comprehensive overview of crucial topics including, but not limited to, business intelligence basics, data management and governance, data visualization and reporting, advanced BI topics, and BI strategy and implementation. Participants will gain insights into the latest industry trends and best practices, as well as acquire hands-on experience through practical case studies and real-world simulations.
"The exponential growth of data and the increased emphasis on data-driven decision making has led to a surge in demand for professionals who can navigate these complexities and steer positive results for organizations," said Bok Yan Lo, Managing Director of the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications. "The CBIL™ program addresses this need by equipping professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in this dynamic and rapidly evolving field."
Fully accredited by the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications, the CBIL™ program offers flexibility with various delivery options available, including on-demand and live instructor-led classes.
Upon completing the CBIL™ program, graduates will be awarded the Certified Business Intelligence Leader (CBIL™) designation, a globally recognized and demanded trademarked credential that is granted exclusively to professionals who have successfully passed our accredited program. The program is independently certified and accredited by CPD, adhering to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.
For more information about the CBIL™ program and to register, please visit the following websites:
To register for the on-demand program, participants can go directly to:
https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/cbil
To register for the live instructor-led program, participants can go directly to:
https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/cbil-live
About Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications
The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications is a globally recognized authority in professional skills certification, with a membership of over 90,000 individuals worldwide. We collaborate with distinguished thought leaders and industry experts from renowned institutions to design and deliver comprehensive certification programs. Our accredited certifications, trademarked professional charters, and designations are awarded exclusively to those who have demonstrated expertise by successfully completing our programs. Additionally, all our certified programs have been independently certified and accredited by CPD to adhere to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.
Jacelyn Sng
Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
Certified Business Intelligence Leader (CBIL™)