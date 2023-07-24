The visit of the delegation of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Korea ended

24/07/2023

On July 17-21, 2023, the official delegation of Turkmenistan headed by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan B.Annamammedov visited the Republic of Korea. The delegation included heads and representatives of a number of ministries and departments of Turkmenistan.

As previously reported, within the framework of the visit, the Turkmen delegation met with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea Han Duck-soo.

The meeting participants noted that thanks to the foreign policy successfully pursued by the leadership of the two countries, relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea are characterized by a high level of trust, which are based on the principles of mutual respect and equality. The firm commitment of the two countries to maintaining a regular dialogue based on mutual trust, which meets the interests of both sides, was reaffirmed.

Noting the interest in further strengthening and developing effective cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, the parties discussed important issues of interstate cooperation.

Further, within the framework of the visit to the Republic of Korea, the delegation of Turkmenistan held a meeting with the Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea Lee Chang-yang.

During the talks, an exchange of views took place on the current state of bilateral relations and specific directions for the development of further partnership were identified. The importance of dynamically developing trade and economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea was emphasized, as well as issues of expanding cooperation in the fields of energy, chemical and textile industries, healthcare, transport and communications were discussed.

Also, the delegation of Turkmenistan headed by B.Annamammedov met with the head of the company "Daewoo Engineering and Construction" Jung Won-joo. During the talks, the parties discussed issues of expanding bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, economy, energy, transport, information and communication technologies, ecology, etc. In particular, issues of implementing major economic cooperation projects were considered.

Also during the visit, members of the Turkmen delegation held talks with the Chairman of the Korea International Trade Association (KITA) Christopher Koo, during which issues of developing cooperation in various fields were discussed. The meeting participants noted the importance of the activities of the Turkmen-Korean Business Council in expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

The parties emphasized that the meeting of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov with leading companies of the Republic of Korea on November 29 last year made a great contribution to the further development of bilateral trade and economic relations.

During the visit, the delegation of Turkmenistan held bilateral meetings with the heads and representatives of the Export-Import Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan "K-EXIM", the Korean Trade and Insurance Corporation "K-SURE", the companies "Hyundai Engineering", "Hyundai Corporation", "LX International Corp.", "Omnisystem Co. Ltd”, “Olive Union”, “Poonglim Pharmatech”, “SK Telecom”, “LS Cable & System”, “LG CNS”, “Stealien” and “Rovigos”.

The Turkmen delegation also was acquainted with the capabilities and production capacities of factories and industrial facilities located in various cities of the Republic of Korea.