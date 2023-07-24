Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Village of Elida
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ashland
|Ashland County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|City of Cleveland - Ridge Road Transfer Station
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Cleveland Heights University Heights Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|City of Cleveland
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Cleveland Department of Public Health
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Priority Home Health Care, Inc. DBA Addus Home Care
7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Community Improvement Corporation of Euclid
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Darke
|Village of New Weston
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Delaware
|Berkshire Township-City of Delaware Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Erie
|Erie Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Vermilion City Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|City of Vermilion
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fayette
|Jefferson Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|Ohio UST Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Columbus Arts and Technology Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Greater Columbus Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Bexley Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Worthington Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Central Ohio Transit Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Fulton
|Archbold Community Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hamilton
|Greenhills Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Hancock
|Hancock County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Henry
|Bartlow Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Licking
|New Albany East Community Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Granville Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Logan
|Greater Logan County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Mahoning
|Mill Creek Metropolitan Park District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Marion
|Marion Port Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Mercer
|Lakefield Airport Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Village of St. Henry
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Montgomery
|Butler Township-City of Vandalia Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Butler Township-City of Dayton Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Excel Home Health Care, "LLC"
7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Noble
|Elk Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Ottawa
|Sand Beach Conservancy District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Preble
|Preble County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Richland
|Richland Public Health
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Scioto
|Village of Otway
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Seneca
|Bascom Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Shelby
|Houston Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Village of Lockington
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Stark
|Stark County Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Minerva
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Thomas J. Funk Jr., LLC DBA Clinical Counseling Group
7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Union
|Jerome Village Community Development Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Van Wert
|Village of Middle Point
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|York Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Warren
|City of Franklin
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Washington
|Wesley Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Wayne
|Wayne County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Wyandot
|Mohawk Community Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Wyandot County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Wyandot County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Kirby
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit