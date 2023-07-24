Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Village of Elida
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Ashland Ashland County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga City of Cleveland - Ridge Road Transfer Station
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Cleveland Heights University Heights Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
City of Cleveland
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Cleveland Department of Public Health
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Priority Home Health Care, Inc. DBA Addus Home Care
7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021		 Compliance Examination MED
Community Improvement Corporation of Euclid
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Darke Village of New Weston
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Delaware Berkshire Township-City of Delaware Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Erie Erie Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Vermilion City Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of Vermilion
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Fayette Jefferson Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Franklin Ohio UST Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Columbus Arts and Technology Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Greater Columbus Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Bexley Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Worthington Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Central Ohio Transit Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Fulton Archbold Community Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hamilton Greenhills Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Hancock Hancock County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Henry Bartlow Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Licking New Albany East Community Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Granville Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Logan Greater Logan County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Mahoning Mill Creek Metropolitan Park District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Marion Marion Port Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Mercer Lakefield Airport Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Village of St. Henry
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Montgomery Butler Township-City of Vandalia Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Butler Township-City of Dayton Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Excel Home Health Care, "LLC"
7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021		 Compliance Examination MED
Noble Elk Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Ottawa Sand Beach Conservancy District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Preble Preble County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Richland Richland Public Health
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Scioto Village of Otway
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Seneca Bascom Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Shelby Houston Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Village of Lockington
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Stark Stark County Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Minerva
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Thomas J. Funk Jr., LLC DBA Clinical Counseling Group
7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021		 Compliance Examination MED
Union Jerome Village Community Development Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Van Wert Village of Middle Point
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
York Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Warren City of Franklin
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Washington Wesley Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Wayne Wayne County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Wyandot Mohawk Community Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Wyandot County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Wyandot County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Kirby
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit

