Maryland State Police Arrest Suspect In Connection With Shooting In Wicomico County

July 23, 2023

(SALISBURY, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred last night in Salisbury, Maryland.

The accused is identified as Bryant Brown-Clark, 16, of Salisbury. Brown-Clark was taken to the Wicomico County Detention Center where he is to be seen by a District Court Commissioner. In consultation with the Wicomico County State’s Attorney Office, Brown-Clark is being charged as an adult.

Shortly after 9 p.m. last night, troopers from the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack responded to the unit block of Fentral Avenue in Salisbury for the report of shots fired. Upon arrival, investigators located three uninjured victims. Investigators also located two bullets in the residence and a shell casing around the property.

This morning, troopers from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division East and the Maryland State Police Special Tactical Assault Team Element (S.T.A.T.E Team) executed a search warrant at the accused’s residence. Brown-Clark was arrested on scene without incident.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101.

###

