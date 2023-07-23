Flint Monarchs extends winning streak, defeats St. Louis Surge 71 – 59
Aliyah Mazyck's 4th quarter heroics saves Monarchs
Aliyah Mazyck’s sharp shooting in the fourth quarter saved us from an upset”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Flint Monarchs extended their league winning streak to seven games with a 71 - 59 victory over the St. Louis Surge in the second of three games scheduled for the Monarchs over the weekend.
— Drey Wynn
“The Surge are well coached by Petra Jackson, I knew she would have them ready to play but I am relieved that Aliyah Mazyck’s sharp shooting in the fourth quarter saved us from an upset,” said Drey Wynn, Head Coach and General Manager.
Former University of Southern California star Aliyah Mazyck had a game high 23 points, former Texas A&M University standout Khaalia Hillsman posted 10 points and 10 rebounds, and former Central Michigan University star Micaela Kelly chipped in 9 points, 8 rebounds and three assists.
“I believe that Sunday’s game will bring a stronger defensive effort and play from our team with a sense of urgency,” said Wynn.
Emmonnie Henderson posted 12 points and 9 rebounds to lead the Surge.
Box Score
Game notes from Saturday: The Monarchs held the biggest lead at 14 points, had 21 points from the bench/reserve players, forced 21 turnovers and scored 23 points off those turnovers.
Team notes for Saturday: The Flint Monarchs (7-0, 11-0) and the Surge (2-3), are both members of the Global Women’s Basketball Association (GWBA).
Flint will square off against the St. Louis Surge for a rematch at St. Louis on Sunday July 23 at 1:05 p.m. CST. The game will be lived streamed at https://team1sports.com/prepcasts/?B=565431 .
For more information about the Monarchs, visit www.flintmonarchs.com or call 989-545-0569.
ABOUT THE FLINT MONARCHS
The Flint Monarchs are an international women's professional basketball team that was founded January 14, 2011, in Flint, MI and one of four original franchises in the Global Women’s Basketball Association (GWBA). The GWBA is a women’s professional basketball league headquartered in Chicago, IL. The Monarchs have won six national championships: two in the Women's American Basketball Association (WABA) (2014 & 2015) and four in the GWBA (2016, 2017, 2018, & 2022). The Monarchs also won its first international championship at the FIBA United Cup tournament in Santiago, Dominican Republic (2022). The Flint Monarchs are dedicated to ensuring each home game has a championship level entertainment experience while showcasing the best female athletes from around the country on the court.
Drey Wynn
Flint Monarchs
+1 (989) 545-0569
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube