Greg Sobocinski Announces Candidacy for Republican Nomination in New Jersey's 3rd Congressional District

Campaign Puts America and Americans First

I am running to represent those who have become slaves to a tyrannical government that no longer represents We The People.” — Greg Sobocinski

BORDENTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Greg Sobocinski has announced today that he is a candidate for the Republican nomination for the United States House of Representatives in New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District. The winner will take on Democrat Incumbent Andy Kim in the General Election scheduled for November, 2024.

Sobocinski is a Christian, husband, father of eight, local businessman and someone who believes the Constitution means what it says.

Sobocinski stated, “Our government is out of control. The Democrats have failed us. They’ve delivered chaos at our border, skyrocketing inflation, the assault on our children and families and unsafe communities. Something is terribly wrong when lawful Americans are forced to pay the expenses of those who violate our laws and enter into our country unlawfully."

(According to Jim Hoft, founder and editor of one of the top conservative news outlets in America, in October of 2022, the Federation of American Immigration Reform, or FAIR Organization, released their fiscal year 2022 immigration numbers. FAIR.org estimated that 5.5 million illegal aliens had entered the United States by crossing over the open border with Mexico since Joe Biden entered office. Hoft estimates that number has reached 7 million today nearly one year later.)

Sobocinski continued, “I have lived, raised my family and voted in the 3rd District for nearly 35 years, almost as long as the current representative has been alive. When elected, I will take my oath of office to protect and defend this nation seriously. I will do everything in my power to protect our nation's borders and our sovereignty and to stop massive unlawful immigration on our southern border with all the problems that come with it ... fentanyl, human trafficking, and crime.”

Sobocinski continued, "That’s one of the main reasons I decided to run ... to represent the common man and woman, the working man and woman, and the families of the 3rd Congressional District who have been so often simply forgotten. I am running to represent those who have become slaves to a tyrannical government that no longer represents We The People but feels compelled to lord over us. I am running to help take this government back for We The People before it is too late."

Sobocinski will not be beholden to any corporate entity, or any one or group of donors. He believes that our focus should be the men and women of the 3rd Congressional District and America first.

