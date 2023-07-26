Europe: Severe Weather and Wildfires

Severe heat and major wildfires are currently impacting parts of Europe, particularly Greece, Italy and Croatia. Fires can move rapidly and be unpredictable. Air quality may deteriorate due to heavy smoke.

New Zealanders are advised to follow any instructions issued by the local authorities, such as Fire and Rescue services (including evacuation orders), and to monitor the media to keep up to date with local developments. New Zealanders should stay in contact with family and friends to keep them informed of your plans and well-being.

You can check on the outbreak of fires with the local civil protection authority. If you notice a fire, or in the event of an emergency, dial the European-wide emergency number: 112.

For wildfire preparedness advice, see:

New Zealanders requiring consular assistance should contact the relevant New Zealand Embassy or Consulate. Details of New Zealand’s diplomatic representation in Europe can be found here: New Zealand Embassy locator | SafeTravel.

For consular emergencies, contact the New Zealand 24/7 consular emergency line on 0800 30 10 30 or +64 99 20 20 20.

Further extreme heat and wildfire events could continue across Europe over the summer period. New Zealanders in Europe are advised to update their registration information or take this opportunity to register with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

