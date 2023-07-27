MSPbots Raises $5 Million in Seed Funding From Mercury
AI technology platform for MSPs automates optimal processes, reduces overhead costs and enables small and mid-sized MSPs access to enterprise-like technology
We empower MSPs to be more successful by enabling them to scale .... Using our data driven automation, MSPs can grow while maintaining consistent, quality service for their end-customers.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MSPbots (the “Company”), a leading-edge MSP solutions provider leveraging AI to drive process efficiency and workforce adherence at MSPs, today announced that it has raised $5 million in seed funding from Mercury. The new funding will be used to further develop and grow MSPbots with newly emerged AI technologies like LLM and RLHF and accelerate the expansion of its team.
— Daniel Wang, Founder and CEO of MSPbots
MSPbots was founded in Chicago by Daniel Wang, who previously founded and operated a successful U.S.-based MSP business. Having personally experienced the daily struggles involved in managing a rapidly expanding employee workforce required to serve to his customer base, Wang embarked on a mission to solve the problem. Drawing upon his deep interest in artificial intelligence, Wang developed a unique technology platform and introduced proactive intelligence solutions for automating tasks and optimizing team management. This was the start of MSPbots, which since its inception in 2019 has grown its presence substantially, serving over 1,400 MSPs worldwide today.
“To stay competitive, MSPs are relying heavily on human capital. This creates challenges in developing consistent, repeatable processes that are adhered to by the team, in addition to the difficulties around people management,” said Wang, Founder and CEO of MSPbots. “We empower MSPs to be more successful by enabling them to scale without the need to increase headcount and by providing hands-off training for their teams. Using our data driven automation, MSPs can grow while maintaining consistent, quality service for their end-customers.”
Designed with a suite of prebuilt customizable dashboards and RPA bots, MSPbots provides a variety of tools aimed at automating many administrative tasks and reducing the need to hire more people. These proactive intelligence solutions include: Business Intelligence (BI) dashboards that increase internal visibility across a company, a digital workforce of 24/7 training bots that teach and correct Technicians in real-time, Next Ticket Manager that enables a consistent workflow and eliminates cherry picking, and Attendance Manager, which improves billing utilization and provides visibility into workforce utilization. Through the platform's adoption, MSPbots makes it easier for MSPs to do business and increase gross service margins.
"As larger corporations and businesses begin to integrate AI technology across their platforms, smaller to midsize MSPs are increasingly left behind,” said Eddie Lou, Venture Partner at Mercury Fund. “MSPbots is providing an innovative, accessible solution specifically for MSPs to reduce administrative burden and ultimately help them scale without the associated growing pains of inefficient process management or the need to retrain staff. We are excited to partner with Daniel and his talented team as they continue to deliver enterprise-grade AI solutions and service to their customers.”
Wang added, “We are thrilled with the support from our investors and growing base of clients. Over the coming months, we aim to enhance and deliver a best in class product that focuses on automation, and invest in building the most powerful, dedicated private LLM AI models trained with proprietary MSP and their clients’ data. We look forward to expanding our team and deepening our AI capabilities into new areas like financial and operations forecasting as we continue to advance our platform.”
MSPbots is experiencing significant growth, with their platform seeing a spike of 83.4% onboarding of new clients in the past six months. The Company’s unwavering commitment to exceeding customer expectations is exemplified through their continued growth and loyal support from a growing base of MSPs.
"FusionTek’s core focus is delivering excellent technical service and solutions to our customers. MSPbots empowers our team to focus on this by delivering RPA and business intelligence solutions specifically built for the MSP industry. These solutions have allowed our team to focus on adding technical resources versus scheduling and service delivery resources. As our use of the MSPbots platform has grown, the concierge team has been invaluable in building out custom reports and workflows to meet our specific business workflows. We were able to take a six figure budget amount previously focused on service coordination and utilize it to hire additional technical resources,” said Brian Miller, CEO of FusionTek, an MSPbots client.
About MSPbots
Founded in 2019, MSPbots is the market leader in proactive intelligence solutions for MSPs. Providing customized BI widgets, dashboards, and innovative apps to streamline daily responsibilities. With our solutions, we generate trackable metrics, send instant co-pilot messages with issue explanations and resolution steps, and escalate recurring issues to managers for immediate action. MSPbots is dedicated to providing data-driven process automation to enable the growth and scalability of MSPs. To learn more visit https://MSPbots.ai/.
About Mercury
Mercury is an early-stage venture capital firm partnering with entrepreneurs to drive innovation across Middle America. Mercury’s investment themes target B2B and B2B2C SaaS and iPaaS platforms enabling the digital transformation of markets, industries, and customer relationships. To date, Mercury has created over $10 billion of value with an operationally focused investment strategy helping startups achieve rapid, sustainable growth. Mercury is headquartered in Houston with offices in Austin, Texas and Ann Arbor, Michigan. To learn more visit www.mercuryfund.com.
Alex Jeffrey/Gwyn Hodges
Gasthalter
+1 212-257-4170
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn