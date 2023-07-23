Royalton Barracks / VAPO / Arrest Warrant
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B2003466
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 07/22/2023 at 1315 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Tunbridge, VT
VIOLATION: VAPO Title 13 VSA 1030
ACCUSED: Todd E. Renner
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/22/2023 at approximately 1315 hours, Troopers from the VSP Royalton Barracks responded to a complaint involving an individual who violated a relief from abuse orders set forward by Vermont Superior Courts. Troopers found probable cause to arrest Todd E. Renner for the violation and later discovered that there was an active arrest warrant out for Renner. Renner was cited on conditions to appear in Orange Superior Court to answer for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/24/2023 at 1230 hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED - Y
BAIL: Y
MUG SHOT: Included
