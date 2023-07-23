Royalton Barracks / VAPO / Arrest Warrant

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B2003466

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 07/22/2023 at 1315 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Tunbridge, VT

VIOLATION: VAPO Title 13 VSA 1030

ACCUSED: Todd E. Renner

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/22/2023 at approximately 1315 hours, Troopers from the VSP Royalton Barracks responded to a complaint involving an individual who violated a relief from abuse orders set forward by Vermont Superior Courts. Troopers found probable cause to arrest Todd E. Renner for the violation and later discovered that there was an active arrest warrant out for Renner. Renner was cited on conditions to appear in Orange Superior Court to answer for the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/24/2023 at 1230 hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED - Y

BAIL: Y

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.