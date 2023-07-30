KELLY ANNE MANUEL TO RELEASE 31 CHILDREN’S AUDIOBOOKS
Long-awaited series of 31 Children’s Audiobooks arrives from uncommon author Kelly Anne Manuel.
The audiobooks come alive with narrator Phil Schoen's beautiful narration. Poignant or joyful, curious or playful, the music and sound effects add to the listening experience. Absolutely delightful!”FORT MILL, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES , July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Kelly Anne Manuel is releasing the long awaited audiobook adaptations of all 31 titles in her inspired Children’s Audiobooks series through AMPlify and Pro Audio Voices.
— Becky Parker Geist, CEO of Pro Audio Voices
Kelly Anne Manuel’s children’s books were inspired by hearing the poems in her heart and mind. Ultimately, she wrote 31 books, one for each day of the month, to provide kids with inspiring, positive messages. Titles include: “The World Small”, “The Boots Rain”, and “My Name Is Light”.
Says Becky Parker Geist, CEO of Pro Audio Voices, “Kelly Anne Manuel's children's audiobooks really come alive with narrator Phil Schoen's beautiful narration. Poignant or joyful, curious or playful, the music and sound effects add to the listening experience just as the imaginative illustrations do for the print editions. Absolutely delightful!"
Manuel says, “It’s been a dream come true to see my books being published. Now, even more people will be able to experience and cherish my stories through such wonderful audiobook editions.”
Titles are available individually and in specially themed box sets for each series, as well as a complete box set of all 31 titles. Series titles include, The Essentials Series, The Rainbow’s End Series, The Classics, and the My Name Is Series. These will be available exclusively at AMPlify Audiobooks.
ABOUT KELLY ANN MANUEL
Kelly Anne Manuel is a children’s book author who released an astonishing 31 books – one for each day of the month – to give kids an array of positive messages. An eternal optimist who has been called “the good kind of contagious”, Manuel has a unique voice that children respond to because of her own actively vibrant inner child. Her books are available in four series: The Essentials Series, The Rainbow’s End Series, The Classics, and My Name Is Series. In addition to being a self-described “uncommon author” since she didn’t set out to write children’s books but happily took the path life intended for her, she is also a mother and an artist. Kelly Anne Manuel grew up on New York’s Long Island and earned a BA Degree in Telecommunications with a major in Marketing and minor in Spanish from Indiana University. Today she resides in Fort Mill, South Carolina with her beloved pup, Teddy Roosevelt.
