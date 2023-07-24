Unleashed LGBTQ+ 2023 Conference Hosts Some of the Biggest Names in LGBTQ+ Film, Television, Music, Business, & Tech
This Powerful Lineup of Talent, includes Billy Eichner, Antoni Porowski, Indya Moore, Dyllón BurnsideDALLAS, TX, US, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Unleashed LGBTQ, a first-of-its-kind conference and entertainment festival is creating a space for brands, artists, and LGBTQ+ professionals to connect, is thrilled to announce new talent joining its lineup for its first live and in-person Unleashed LGBTQ 2023 conference, taking place at Gilley’s in Dallas, Texas, from September 22 - 24, 2023.
"Our first live, in-person, event is going to create a synergy between the entertainment and business communities in a way no LGBTQ+ event has ever done before,” said Founder, Wesley Smoot. “We are offering premier educational and networking opportunities, this event will host some of the most prominent LGBTQ+ thought leaders, industry experts and celebrity talent. Attendees can expect keynotes, panels, and performances from some of the biggest names in LGBTQ+ film, television, music, business, and tech.”
Each day at Unleashed LGBTQ will begin with educational topics — from workshops and panels discussing business (advertising, marketing, DEI), society (non-profit, advocacy), and personal (financial planning, continuing education) development – and will feature high-tech brand activations and experiential marketing installments throughout the venue. As each day proceeds you can expect more entertaining events and topics relevant to the entertainment industry.
Matt Skallerud, president of Pink Media had this to say.. “They’re basically making a “Gay SXSW”. This event can serve so many purposes for the LGBTQ+ business community that it feels like a no brainer. Unleashed LGBTQ+ is serving as a platform for people to share ideas and promote their latest projects– whether films, series, books, albums, or whatever else is relevant.``
Unleashed LGBTQ’s programming hosts numerous events that highlight voices from a variety of industries. Lineup includes speakers and panelists from Meta, Microsoft, Adobe, Netflix, NBC/Universal, FX and many more.
See full lineup https://www.unleashedlgbtq.com/line-up
Unleashed LGBTQ, LLC is proud to have received support, endorsements, and/or grants from the following organizations: DTPID (Dallas Tourism Public Improvement District), Visit Dallas, North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce, NLGCC (National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce), & IGLTA (International Gay & Lesbian Travel Association).
Other partners include Gilead Sciences, iHeart Media, EqualPride Media, and Kelly Ann Winget.
About UNLEASHED LGBTQ, LLC
Unleashed LGBTQ, a space for brands, entertainers, and LGBTQ+ professionals to connect, will host its inaugural, live event September 22nd - 24th, 2023, in Dallas, Texas. Attendees can learn about the latest products, services, and campaigns debuting in the LGBTQ+ market in a fun and interactive environment. Unleashed LGBTQ provides premier networking opportunities for professionals in a variety of industries. Unleashed LGBTQ will host speakers, panels, and performances from some of the biggest names in LGBTQ+ culture, including film, television, music, and business. Stay tuned for additional Talent announcements.
Tickets are currently on sale on the event website here: https://www.unleashedlgbtq.com
Tammany Stern, PR
Best of Guide
+1 214-727-6325
tammanystern@bestofguide.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok