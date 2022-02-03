Couture and Cuisine Collide - Food in Fashion Charity Event Returns Feb. 22, 2022
Tickets and Sponsorship Opportunities Still AvailableDALLAS, TEXAS, USA, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s just one thing on everyone’s mind… The Fifth Annual Food In Fashion Charity Event. To Be Held in Dallas February 22, 2022
Couture and cuisine collide later this month when Food in Fashion returns for its fifth annual charity event, benefiting the Texas Restaurant Foundation, Texas ProStart and other local career development programs.
Presented by the Greater Dallas Chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association, this exhilarating evening includes a food-inspired runway-style fashion show, small bites and beverages, a silent auction, and a VIP after-party reception.
Food In Fashion is a surefire bet for foodies, fashionistas, and just about everybody in between. Top fashion designers - partnered with local restaurants – create food-inspired fashion that models will sashay down the runway. Be wowed by the new and dramatic couture!
A minimum of twenty percent of what models wear on the runway must come from the restaurant sponsor. Designers and their restaurant partners agree on what to work with, and the item(s) can be edible or not. The fashion show portion of the event is theatrical in nature. Models will stroll down the runway in a slower pace, so that each showcased outfit and fashionable configuration can be savored by guests. Each “performance” is amplified by the music of the designer’s choice. The fashions will be judged by a panel in the audience and prizes will be awarded to the top designers.
Excellent, first-rate hors d'oeuvres will be prepared by local student culinary teams during the Ben E. Keith Culinary Competition. Both sweet and savory scrumptious fare will be sampled by guests and then will be carefully considered by a scrupulous professional panel of judges. The top teams will be in the running to have a program “wish list” donated by Food in Fashion.
Renowned Chef, restaurateur, and lifelong philanthropist Sharon Van Meter created a phenomenal Food in Fashion Foie Gras Gold Dust Star Burger, which will be served all month long at her new establishment Beckley 1115 in Bishop Arts. Partial proceeds from the sale of this burger will benefit Food In Fashion.
Beckley 1115 – one of many event sponsors - is an all-new bright, airy, and quaint neighborhood wine bar that serves delectable bites. Wine, beer, seasonally influenced food, and monthly chef dinners are highlighted. Open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, the menu features small plates, sandwiches and salads, large plates, and a wide assortment of sweets, including the daily counter cake. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made online: https://beckley1115.com/ or by phone (214) 941-1115 or email: heather@beckley1115.com. The restaurant is located at 1115 N. Beckley Ave., Dallas, TX 75203
Hurry, attendance for Food In Fashion is limited! Tickets may be purchased online: foodinfashion.org or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/food-in-fashion-tickets-216982950847
Three Ticket Tiers are available:
Super VIP — Reserved Seating/Valet Included: $250.00
Includes front row seating, free valet at the event, and early entry at 6:00 p.m.
VIP — Reserved Seating: $175.00
Includes second row seating and early entry at 6:00 p.m.
General Admission — Standing Room Only: $100.00
Ticket prices above do not include service fee or sales tax.
Restaurant Sponsors: Beckley 1115, Dude Sweet Chocolate, Fletcher’s Original Corny Dog, Freebirds World Burrito, Garden Café, Henry’s Homemade Icecream, Jack in the Box, Lorenzo Hotel, Mr. Phil’s BBQ and Catering, Saint Rocco’s New York Italian at Trinity Grove, Snacks for a Cause and The Original Pancake House.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available for the 2022 Food In Fashion event. Contact cmobley@txrestaurant.org or office (972) 671-4372 | mobile (850) 375-8373
For more information regarding Food In Fashion, contact:
Corey Mobley, Texas Restaurant Association Executive Director, Dallas | North Texas Region by email: cmobley@txrestaurant.org or by phone: (972) 671-4372.
Or contact:
Tammany Stern/PR by email: tammanystern@bestofguide.com or by phone: (214) 727-6325.
Tammany A. Stern / PR
Bestofguide.com
+1 214-727-6325
Tammanystern@bestofguide.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other