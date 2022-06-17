The Ultimate Charity Movie Premieres In Plano, TX June 21, 2022
One Father's Mission to Prevent Cancer through The Spirit of a GamePLANO, TX, US, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A staggering 1 in 3 people will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. This disease can start almost anywhere in the human body and can encompass a multitude of organs and / or tissues. In fact, cancer is the leading causes of deaths in the United States and across the globe. Given these statistics, odds are that every American has dealt with the burden of cancer in some way.
A cancer diagnosis can cause much trepidation, but one father did not let his fear and angst overcome him, as his son at 8 years old, battled cancer for the first of 3 times. The Gerencser’s family narrative is an amazing true story of courage and conviction, The Ultimate Charity, Movie Premiere is Tuesday, June 21 at the Angelika Film Center and Cafe in Plano. The movie chronicles Jim’s account of his son Eric’s journey with cancer and how the non-profit, sharing his son’s name, E.R.I.C., (Early Detection is Critical), came to fruition.
The heartfelt film is a factual account of the family’s and father’s journey to save lives by recognizing cancer. He began this labor of love through an unlikely avenue - the game of frisbee, with the formation of The Dallas Roughnecks. This must-see film is a candid account of faith, courage, and love with many surprising twists throughout their journey. Jim’s goal is to encourage people to speak up when something isn’t quite right. Jim believes vocalizing concerns can save lives, even possibly your own. Additionally, early detection is vital when it comes to the care and treatment of a cancer diagnosis.
Visit https://earlyrecognitioniscritical.org/june21premiere to watch the movie trailer or to purchase tickets online. Tickets can be reserved for $20. Upon arrival at the theater, check-in at the ERIC table on the second floor of the Angelika Film Center. Your name/s will be on the list automatically when you reserve your seats from the website above.
The attire for the event is: dress to impress or whatever makes you feel comfortable. This informative evening begins with a Meet and Greet on The Red Carpet from 5:30 – 7:30 pm. A raffle and the evening’s speakers follow from 7:30 – 8:00pm, and at 8:00pm the Movie Premiere begins.
Supporting charities include, Hope Kids, Breast Cancer Can Stick It! Foundation, Inc. and Derek Holand 60.
For more information regarding The Ultimate Charity contact: Tammany Stern/PR by email: tammanystern@bestofguide.com or by phone: (214) 727-6325. Questions can also be emailed to matthewjc@ericvscancer.org.
